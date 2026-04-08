Love Is Blind's Megan Jupp Celebrates Hen Party in Lisbon Before Second Wedding to Kieran Holmes-Darby

Love Is Blind star Megan Jupp shared pictures from her hen party in Lisbon, Portugal, ahead of her second wedding to Kieran Holmes-Darby. The photos showcased her stylish outfits, fun activities, and playful moments with friends.

Love Is Blind star Megan Jupp celebrated her upcoming marriage with a vibrant hen party in Lisbon, Portugal, sharing a series of photos from the fun-filled weekend with her fans on Instagram. The star, 28, who recently remarried Kieran Holmes-Darby , also 28, for a second time after meeting on the Netflix dating show, documented the festivities for her followers, giving them a glimpse into the joyful celebration.

The hen party, organized by her friends, featured a variety of activities and stunning outfits, showcasing Megan's excitement and anticipation for her wedding. \Among the highlights of the photo dump was Megan's radiant appearance in a strapless white lace dress, accessorized with orange earrings and nude perspex heels, as she posed with a pineapple cocktail. Another image captured her playful side as she and a friend struck poses in skimpy yellow thong bikinis on the sandy beach, complete with brown oval shades. Megan also shared pictures of herself posing in a white vest top and a beige asymmetric skirt, accessorized with gold-toned jewelry, a gold waist belt, and trendy black shades, demonstrating her chic style. Adding a touch of humor to the occasion, Megan was seen with a cardboard cutout of her husband's face, a nod to their upcoming second wedding. The evening ended with a playful snap of herself kneeling next to a blow-up doll with Kieran's face. The caption of her post read, 'The besties were not letting me get away with just the TV hen … so they threw me the best hun do a girl could dream of #MegHen,' reflecting the joy and love she felt. \The remarriage of Megan and Kieran marked a special milestone, occurring a year after their initial meeting and televised wedding on the Netflix show. Kieran expressed his excitement by sharing a 'Get Ready With Me' video, captioning it, 'Get ready with me for one of the biggest days of my life!' and adding, 'Lucky me I got to marry Megan Jupp all over again.' He also acknowledged the stressful preparations in a previous post, writing, 'Last 24 hours has been stressful as hell but this is my trying to stay positive face because I’m getting married again tonight, let’s have it!' The couple's journey from the pods to a second wedding demonstrated their enduring connection. The celebration continued with a honeymoon to San Francisco, as Megan shared a photo of the couple on a plane, anticipating the trip with excitement. Kieran also posted a picture of Megan in a pink hoodie, hinting at their adventures in California. Prior to the show, Megan had mentioned that her biological father was never present, which made her think about adopting a child later in her life





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Love Is Blind Megan Jupp Kieran Holmes-Darby Hen Party Wedding

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