Love is Blind Star Giannina Gibelli Reveals Pre-Wedding Cosmetic Enhancements

Giannina Gibelli, known for her appearance on Love is Blind, details her use of Sculptra injections and light Botox for her bridal look, and discusses her wedding plans with fiancé Blake Horstmann.

Reality television personality Giannina Gibelli , renowned for her appearance on the inaugural season of Love is Blind, has recently disclosed the cosmetic procedures she has undertaken in preparation for her upcoming wedding. The 33-year-old is set to marry Blake Horstmann , a fellow reality star known from his time on The Bachelorette. To enhance her bridal aesthetic, Gibelli opted for an injectable treatment called Sculptra , which she described to Page Six as a 'liquid facelift.

' Sculptra, a dermal filler composed of poly-L-lactic acid, works by stimulating the body's own collagen production to smooth wrinkles and firm the skin. Beyond facial rejuvenation, this FDA-approved treatment is also utilized for procedures such as non-surgical breast enhancements and butt lifts. Gibelli expressed her satisfaction with the Sculptra injections, calling them 'so good' and highlighting that the results 'actually get better over time.' She also admitted to receiving 'very light' Botox treatments. Gibelli, who joined the cast of Love is Blind in 2020, became a public figure when couples on the show dated and became engaged virtually before meeting in person. Her dramatic storyline on the show involved being left at the altar by her fiancé, Damian Powers, leading to her memorable exit in her wedding gown. Despite this public setback, the couple briefly dated after the show before splitting in 2021. Gibelli then began her relationship with Blake Horstmann in 2022. Horstmann previously competed on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018, finishing as the runner-up to Becca Kufrin. Gibelli and Horstmann became parents to a son named Heath Orion on Good Friday of 2024. They announced their engagement in October of the same year during a trip to Madrid. Gibelli shared with Us Weekly that the extended engagement period was intentional, stating, 'It was the only thing that I’ve kind of taken away with my Love is Blind experience.' She was quick to reassure that she is not traumatized by her past experience, emphasizing, 'I’m not traumatized by it at all.' She also expressed confidence that her wedding to Horstmann will not mirror her previous experience, stating, 'I don’t think he’s gonna leave me at the altar. Nothing like that. I just wanted it to be very different from that whole experience.' Gibelli, originally from Caracas, confirmed that both she and Horstmann have informed their families about the impending wedding. She elaborated on her desire for a more deliberate approach to her wedding planning, noting, 'I wanted to just be really meticulous with my venue, and I wanted to have an engagement longer than five weeks.' She conveyed her readiness to marry Horstmann, saying, 'I think it’s been fantastic and great, but I am ready to call him my husband, for sure.' The couple is sufficiently far along in their wedding preparations that Gibelli has already celebrated her bachelorette party in Amsterdam, describing it as having a 'completely different vibe' from the wedding itself. She acknowledged the planning process is progressing well, but admitted to experiencing some stress due to the logistical complexities of a destination wedding. Despite the challenges, she reiterated that they are in a 'good place' with the arrangements. Her regular skincare regimen is described as 'nothing extra fancy,' with Gibelli having identified 'the right retinol, the right toner, and the right things that make my skin glow.





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Giannina Gibelli Love Is Blind Blake Horstmann Sculptra Cosmetic Procedures

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