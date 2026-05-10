Love Island 2022: Maya Jama Confirmed as Host, Series Airs During FIFA World Cup

Get the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Love Island have released the first look at this year's summer series, with Maya Jama confirmed to return as host. The World Cup themed teaser saw a beach ball bounce into a football stadium as fans cheered, seemingly confirming the series' air date will coincide with FIFA competition which runs from June 11 - July 19 in North America. Meanwhile ITV confirmed Maya would be back presiding over all the action from the sun-soaked Mallorca villa.

Get the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Sign up for Love Island have released the first look at this year's summer series, with Maya Jama confirmed to return as host.

The World Cup themed teaser saw a beach ball bounce into a football stadium as fans cheered, seemingly confirming the series' air date will coincide with FIFA competition which runs from June 11 - July 19 in North America. Meanwhile ITV confirmed Maya would be back presiding over all the action from the sun-soaked Mallorca villa.

The broadcaster said in a statement: 'Heading to sun-drenched Mallorca for the ultimate game of love, a brand new batch of Islanders must couple up or clear out as they dive head first into a summer of twists, turns, and tests - all in pursuit of finding a connection'.

'With unexpected arrivals, shifting loyalties, and sparks flying, the new series promises even more unforgettable, unmissable moments. messiness, and plenty of romance'. Meanwhile Maya was reportedly the first star to be approached by Celebrity Traitors bosses in a bid to pull in a younger audience.

Love Island have released the first look at this year's summer series, with Maya Jama confirmed to return as host The World Cup themed teaser saw a beach ball bounce into a football stadium as fans cheered, seemingly confirming the series' air date will coincide with FIFA competition The series two cast was officially announced last week, with Jerry Hall, Richard E Grant and Romesh Ranganathan among the stars heading to the castle. Maya was top of the producers' wish list due to her ability to pull in a younger audience thanks to her Love Island hosting duties.

The 31-year-old was more than willing to take a huge £760,000 pay cut compared to her fee hosting the ITV dating show. She is said to have taken the £40,000 rate after falling in love with the series while watching it with her boyfriend Rúben Dias.

A source said: 'She loved watching the first Celebrity Traitors series at home with boyfriend Rúben and is so excited to get filming She can't wait to do some fibbing and be as deceitful as possible to try to win it'.

'It has worked out perfectly that she can go straight from the Scottish castle to the villa in Majorca to film the summer Love Island series in June'. They told The Sun: 'She was obsessed with Celebrity Traitors last year and the money was secondary to the taking part.

' Meanwhile ITV confirmed Maya would be back presiding over all the action from the sun-soaked Mallorca villa Maya pictured this year's All Stars season BBC have reportedly been forced to double its £1million budget for its second and most star-studded series yet. The increased budget was already obvious as pictures emerged of the stars touching down in the highlands after travelling via planes and private jets, while last year many contestants were said to have travelled on the train.

Meanwhile the likes of Alan Carr and Sir Stephen Fry were also said to have been ferried around during last year's series in a minibus, which has now been swapped for chauffeur driven cars. Money has also been spent on beefing up security to keep the stars safe and the castle's goings on under wraps ahead of transmission later this year.

A source said: 'Although most of the stars are British, so many of them are used to working in America that their teams are used to the treatment.

' They told The Sun: 'The production team have little choice, however, than to cater for their demands because they accept the number of A-listers taking part in this year's show makes it exceptional





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Love Island Maya Jama Host Series Air Date FIFA World Cup Mallorca Villa Castle Series Two Cast Unexpected Arrivals Shifting Loyalties Sparks Flying Messiness Plenty Of Romance Celebrity Traitors Younger Audience Pay Cut Falling In Love Rúben Dias BBC Increased Budget Star-Studded Series Security Castle's Goings On Transmission

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