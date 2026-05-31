Love Island 2026: Maya Jama Makes Showstopping Night Entrance as Villa Gets Multi-Pound Revamp

Maya Jama returns to host Love Island 2026, arriving at a newly renovated Mallorca villa for the first-ever nighttime launch. The series features more beds, a redesigned Hideaway, and a wardrobe full of designer pre-loved fashion, promising a summer of romance, drama, and unexpected twists.

Maya Jama is set to make a dramatic entrance as Love Island returns for its 2026 series, following her recent split from boyfriend Ruben Dias.

The new series kicks off at night for the first time, with the host arriving at the villa for an exclusive welcome party under the stars. Dressed in a striking white bralet and skirt, the 31-year-old presenter showcased her famous curves, promising a summer filled with bold fashion statements. The drama unfolds immediately as a fresh batch of singles enter the Mallorca villa, ready for eight weeks of intense coupling, tests, and unexpected twists.

This year, the iconic villa has undergone a multi-million pound transformation, offering more beds, designer goods, and a new Hideaway designed to spice up romances. Producers Amanda Stavri and Lewis Evans confirmed that expanded accommodation means more room for bombshells to shake up the island dynamics. The Hideaway, redecorated in baby pink and teal with gold accents, features an outdoor terrace, a sexy swing, and a plunge pool.

Its wardrobes are stocked with lingerie and sex toys, ensuring private moments remain tantalizingly filmed. Meanwhile, the main villa embraces a pink and green theme, with a blue fire pit, a glamorous dressing room filled with pre-loved luxury items from eBay, and a fully stocked kitchen boasting Solero ice cream and Poppi soft drinks. The location remains in Mallorca, specifically in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, after the previous villa was sold in 2022.

Fans can even book a stay at the luxurious property, though prices start around £5,000 per week. With shorter terrace fencing and constant camera coverage, nothing stays hidden for long. Maya, fresh from filming The Celebrity Traitors, promises viewers more twists than ever. Love Island 2026 premieres on Monday, June 1 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX





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