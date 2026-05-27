Love Island 2026 Villa Revealed: Designer Luxuries, More Beds and Expanded Hideaway for New Series

The highly anticipated Love Island 2026 villa has been unveiled, showcasing a multi-million pound redesign that includes more beds to accommodate additional bombshells, a glamorous hideaway with a plunge pool and sexy swing, and an extensive wardrobe filled with designer goods. The Mallorca villa features a pink and green theme, a blue fire pit, and luxury amenities, all while maintaining its signature close-quarters living that fuels drama. Producers confirm the expansion means more unexpected arrivals to shake up the romance.

The Love Island 2026 villa has been revealed, offering a first look at the multi‑million‑pound redesign that will host a fresh batch of singles for the upcoming summer series.

Located on the east coast of Mallorca in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, the property has undergone a significant makeover, expanding its sleeping capacity and introducing new spaces designed to spark romance and drama. The villa's entrance remains dramatic, with contestants walking along a wooden walkway through a giant chrome heart before stepping inside their temporary home. Security guards the front gate, ensuring only the chosen Islanders and authorised personnel gain access to the isolated site surrounded by single‑track roads.

Inside, the décor follows a vibrant pink and green theme, with baby pink and teal walls complemented by gold accents. The kitchen and lounging area are ready for the series launch on Monday, June 1, while the iconic fire pit has been repainted blue, retaining its role as the setting for late‑night conversations. The garden also features a 20‑metre swimming pool, plush sun loungers, day beds, and the famous terrace where secret chats occur.

This year, producers have lowered the fencing around the terrace, making it easier for other Islanders to spot clandestine meetings, a deliberate tweak intended to increase tension. A major expansion is the increased number of double beds. Producers Amanda Stavri and Lewis Evans told the Daily Mail that more beds directly translate to more bombshells, promising a higher turnover of contestants to disrupt established couples. The sleeping arrangements are intentionally close‑quarters, guaranteeing friction among the new singletons.

For couples seeking a private escape while still under the cameras' gaze, a glamorous hideaway has been added. This separate space includes its own outdoor terrace with a sexy swing and a plunge pool, ideal for romantic dates. The hideaway wardrobes will be stocked with sex toys and lingerie, ensuring saucy moments are captured throughout the series.

The dressing room is a highlight, painted bright blue and filled with an impressive wardrobe collaboration with eBay, providing pre‑loved clothing to combat fast fashion. Among the designer handbags from Prada, Dior and Louis Vuitton are stylish heels and trainers. The wardrobe leads to a beautifying boudoir where Islanders can primp using luxury hairdryers and an endless supply of makeup products.

Meanwhile, the freezer is stocked with Solero ice cream, recently linked to host Maya, and the fridge carries American soft drink brand Poppi. Beyond the televised areas, the villa's history is notable. The original Love Island villa, used for the first two series, was in Santanyi, Mallorca and was a five‑bedroom property sold to a mystery buyer in March 2022. The current villa, used since 2023, received huge renovations after the 2022 series concluded.

In 2024 a secret new Hideaway was introduced that requires no invite, and the 2026 version further expands on that concept. Fans can even book a stay at the villa, although a one‑week holiday costs around £5,000 and grants access to six bedrooms, offering a taste of Islander luxury for those who can afford it.

With the series set to return in early June, the 2026 villa promises a familiar yet amplified Love Island experience: heightened drama from more arrivals, upgraded luxury fittings, and spaces engineered to push relationships to their limits under the constant gaze of cameras





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