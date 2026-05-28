Love Island All Stars Couple Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders Confirm They Are Still Together Amid Split Rumors

Love Island All Stars 2026 contestants Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders have confirmed their relationship remains strong after months of speculation. The couple, who placed fifth on the spin-off series, addressed breakup rumors by sharing intimate photos on Instagram with captions reaffirming their bond. Their post garnered supportive comments from former islanders. Additionally, details about the upcoming Love Island Series 12 have been revealed, including the new villa's luxurious upgrades, increased number of beds for more bombshells, a revamped hideaway, and a partnership with eBay for sustainable fashion.

Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders , who both starred on Love Island All Stars 2026, have confirmed they are still together after speculation about a split.

The couple, who met during the spin-off series featuring returning contestants, finished in fifth place. Following their exit from the villa in Franschhoek, South Africa, they embarked on a long-distance relationship between the UK and the US. Recent fan concerns were fueled by a lack of social media interaction and ambiguous posts.

However, they quashed these rumors by sharing passionate photos on Instagram. In the images, Whitney wore a bright pink bodycon dress as Yamen embraced her from behind; another captured them moments away from kissing in a car, and a third showed Yamen presenting a large bouquet of roses. Whitney captioned the post: 'Still my favorite type of drama,' while Yamen commented: 'Still here.

' The post received enthusiastic responses from Love Island alumni, including Millie Court's 'Okurrrrr,' Catherine Agbaje's 'Awwww,' Shaq Muhammad's 'YES SIRRRR,' Tanya Manhenga's 'Chaiiiiii,' and Belle Hassan's heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, the upcoming twelfth series of Love Island is set to premiere on ITV2 at 9:00pm on June 1. The new lineup has been announced, featuring a detective, a primary school teacher, and an ex of an Arsenal footballer joining the Mallorcan villa.

The villa itself has been upgraded with more beds than ever to accommodate additional bombshells, and it showcases designer furnishings. The hideaway has been redesigned in baby pink and teal with gold accents, an outdoor terrace, a swing, and a plunge pool, with wardrobes stocked with intimate items.

In partnership with eBay to combat fast fashion, the villa includes a bright blue dressing room filled with pre-loved luxury items like Prada, Dior, and Louis Vuitton bags, along with a boudoir equipped with premium hair dryers and makeup. The garden features a blue fire pit, while the kitchen and lounge follow a pink and green theme, all set within a secure, remote location guarded by security





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Love Island Whitney Adebayo Yamen Sanders All Stars Relationship Split Rumors Instagram Series 12 Villa Reveal

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