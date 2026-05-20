Love Island All Stars' Millie Court and Zac Woodworth Split

Millie Court and Zac Woodworth, who finished as runners-up on the latest series of Love Island All Stars, have announced their split. Despite traveling together since the show wrapped up, they have decided to call it quits.

Love Island All Stars ' Millie Court and Zac Woodworth have announced their split. The pair got together on the latest series of the spin-off show where they finished runners up behind Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies.

Despite making the trips between countries since the ITV show wrapped up, the pair have decided to call time on their romance. Sharing a snap of her and Zac on social media, Millie, 29, wrote: 'Hey gang, Zac and I both love our lives and our homes, and that makes it harder to know what a future could be, so we've agreed that we'd prefer to remain friends x.

'But We have had the best time travelling together since the show, it's been a whirlwind and I loved every minute x tysm for all your love and support. ' Over on Zac's Snapchat, he wrote: 'Hey guys. Millie and I have talked about it and both love our lives where we live which makes the future difficult to navigate so we've decided we prefer to remain friends!

'HOWEVER we truly have had the best time traveling and experiencing life together after the villa and appreciate all the love and support we felt from yall. ' He concluded his statement saying: 'We'll always remain good friends and I will always wish nothing but the best for her and forever be in her corner rooting her on. ' Their split comes just days after fans had speculated that the pair had separated after Millie went quiet on social media.

Responding to fan questions on their relationship at the time, Millie insisted: 'I am all good… 'I do feel like I have been very quiet with content and haven't been posting much on any platform really.

'I was away for a whole month and then last week was really busy with work and things I couldn't actually show you guys. ' After their series finished earlier this year, Zac and Millie revealed what they're plans were due to the distance. Their split comes just days after fans had speculated that the pair had separated after Millie went quiet on social media. Millie told CapitalFM: 'Well, luckily we both love travelling.

And I think for the time being, for the near future, our plans are to just travel all over.

' She turned to Zac and added: 'Obviously you're in the UK at the moment, you're gonna pop back home for a bit, then you're coming back for awhile. 'Then I'm going to go to America with him throughout the summer. We're going to see so many states.

' Millie and Zac aren't the only couple from the 2026 series of All Stars who've split since the show came to an end. Winners Samie and Ciaran split just three weeks after the final, with Samie now dating former Love Island star Tyrique Hyde





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Love Island All Stars Millie Court Zac Woodworth Split Traveling Distance Plans Traveling Together Remain Friends Remain Good Friends Wish Nothing But The Best For Her Appreciate All The Love And Support Travel All Over See So Many States Split Just Days After Fans Had Speculated That Responded To Fan Questions On Their Relationsh Told Capitalfm Split Just Three Weeks After The Final Now Dating Former Love Island Star Tyrique Hyd

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island 2026 is entering the villa - and it's starting sooner than you thinkGet ready for more drama: Love Island 2026 is coming, and it's sooner than you'd think. When does it start? Who is taking part? Here's what you need to know. Read more on Grazia.

Read more »

First 'confirmed' Love Island 2026 boy revealed and he's FITHe's reportedly heading into the Love Island 2026 villa

Read more »

Little Stars launches Wear Stars 4 Little Stars Week 2026Shropshire charity Little Stars calls on businesses, schools and the community to Wear Stars for local children this June.

Read more »

Love Island's Millie Court and Zac Woodworth split as she shares reason whyLove Island's Millie Court and Zac Woodworth have confirmed they have split, just months after they finished as runners-up on the latest series of Love Island: All Stars

Read more »