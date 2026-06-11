Simba, a new cast member on Love Island, caused a stir when he paired up with Ope's former flame Angelista, even sharing a kiss on the terrace. Despite his previous behavior towards newbies Victoria and Namibia, Ope branded Angelista 'disrespectful' for the kiss before confronting Simba.

Love Island bombshell Simba leaves Ope shaking in his boots, in scenes set to air on Thursday evening's show. The newbie sent shockwaves around the villa on Wednesday night when he paired up with Ope 's former flame Angelista - even sharing a kiss on the terrace.

Despite having left Angelista heartbroken with his behaviour towards newbies Victoria and Namibia earlier in the week, Ope still branded her 'disrespectful' for the kiss before locking horns with new boy Simba in explosive scenes. After their kiss, Angelista pulls Ope for a chat to discuss the kiss and ask how he feels, to which he replied: 'It doesn't really matter how I feel. You haven't thought about my feelings prior to ... You're just lying to me.

' Unimpressed, Angelista responds: 'You're not going to drag it and say I'm lying', before he storms off to confront Simba, who is chatting to Lorenzo and Sean. Love Island bombshell Simba leaves Ope shaking in his boots, in scenes set to air on Thursday evening's show The newbie sent shockwaves around the villa on Wednesday night when he paired up with Ope's former flame Angelista - even sharing a kiss on the terrace He tells the group: 'My issue is that we had a respect thing going on… Don't say to me 'you're disrespectful' then go back on your word.

If you're not feeling me, dead it off.

' Defending himself and his new flame, Simba says: 'I think I've just come in and I'm just more suited to her. We've got more in common. It's not down to looks.

' Ope lashed out: 'No I know it's not. I'm a f***ing 10/10.

' Backing Angelista further, Simba says: 'Just from an ego perspective, she's given you a chance and you've rubbed it back in her face. You're trying to have your cake and eat it bro, you had two girls, now you've got none.

' Prior to the kiss, on Wednesday night's show Robyn was the first islander to be officially dumped from the villa after Simba picked Angelista while fellow newbie Tommy chose Ellie, leaving Robyn ultimately single and dumped from the villa. 'You are now single and therefore dumped from the Island. Please pack your bags and say your goodbyes,' she said. Shockwaves rippled through the Villa as the group gathered around her for a tearful farewell embrace.

'Guys don't be upset, it is what it is,' the departing Islander insisted, comforting the rest. LOVE ISLAND CONTINUES TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITV





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Love Island Simba Ope Angelista Kiss Confrontation Respect Ego Chance Two Girls Robyn Tommy Dumped From The Island

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