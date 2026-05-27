Love Island Contestant Apologizes for Homophobic Remarks on TikTok Amid Upcoming Show Launch

Jasmine Mullins, a new contestant on the upcoming season of Love Island, has publicly apologized for her involvement in a homophobic row with TikTok star Damzo. The incident occurred on the platform just days before the show's June 1 premiere. Jasmine faced backlash after mocking Damzo's high-pitched voice and sharing a meme with a rainbow flag. Damzo exposed her comments, leading to online criticism. In her apology video, Jasmine expressed remorse for her initial reaction, stating it was not true to her character and that her content is meant to grab attention, not create drama. Damzo accepted her apology, praising her for taking accountability. All Love Island contestants undergo training on respectful behavior, including topics like sexuality and microaggressions, before entering the villa.

New Love Island star Jasmine Mullins has issued an apology after a 'clash with a fellow TikTok star'. The 'homophobia row' reportedly unfolded on TikTok just days away from the show launch on June 1.

Jasmine, 27, was called out by rapper Damzo's after she mocked his 'high pitched' voice and uploaded a meme containing a rainbow flag, a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community. Damzo screen grabbed her comment and uploaded it to his own social media, which read: 'Sure take pride in your name but please don't take pride in your nasal high pitched voice'.

Jasmine allegedly posted a screenshot of his face and wrote: 'Well I BEG you sort this out', before accusing him of deleting comments from girls who supported her. Users online have branded her comments 'homophobic' after Damzo called out her behaviour.

New Love Island star Jasmine Mullins, 27, has issued an apology after a 'clash with a fellow TikTok star Damzo' @jasminegmuller wanted to bring some clarity and accountability on the matter ♬ original sound - Jasmine G Müller 💋 Addressing her behaviour in a video, Jasmine said: 'I would like to say directly to the guy who is making videos about me I am sorry about my initial reaction to the content you were posting regarding me and my content.

'Like I say I have just never been in this situation before so I reacted in a way that didn't feel true to my character. ' Jasmine claimed her videos are deliberately made to 'grab attention' and insisted she did not intend to 'create drama with anyone'. Damzo has since responded to her apology in a video after she took 'accountability'. He said: 'Let's move all the jokes to the side, this is a good woman.

An accountable woman, well done Jasmine G Muller because it's rare to see people come online and take accountability.





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