Love Island Contestant Robyn Langton Reveals Father's Strict No-Sex Rule Amid Confident Villa Competition Outlook

Robyn Langton, a 21-year-old Quantity Surveyor and DJ from Liverpool, shares her father's explicit ban on sexual activity during her upcoming Love Island stint, while expressing unwavering confidence in her ability to compete for romance. The contestant ahead of the show's June 1 return discusses her close relationship with her dad, his conditional support, and her competitive mindset toward other female participants, asserting that any potential suitor susceptible to being 'stolen' was never genuinely hers. The article also highlights ITV's promotion of the new series, which coincides with the World Cup, and introduces several other Islanders set to enter the Mallorca villa.

Love Island's Robyn Langton has revealed her father has banned her from having sex in the villa. The 21-year-old Quantity Surveyor and DJ is set to head into the Spanish villa in her search for the one, however, she'll have to rein in any sexual activity if her dad's rules are anything to go by.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool native has boldly told how she is 'definitely' willing to step on any toes when it comes to bagging her man. Speaking to Daily Mail and other publications ahead of joining the show, Robyn told that while she's gearing up to find love, she'll have the stern words of her father ringing in her ears. She shared: 'I am a daddy's girl. I always have been.

Me and my dad are the closest out of everyone, I would say. So obviously there's a few do and don'ts that he's got for me to go in.

' Revealing the main rule, she continued: 'Obviously make sure I'm not, I wouldn't anyway, but not do anything to do with sex... blah, blah, blah! 'He's like,"I don't really want to watch that with my daughter! " No, he's been fine to be fair. I actually don't know whether he'll watch it.

He'll probably be camping somewhere fishing, I think.

'So yeah, it's not really his cup of tea, but he's more just made-up for me and he's happy with whatever I do. He's just obviously informed me that the support's always going to be there no matter what.

' And while Robyn is happy to obey the wishes of her parent, when it comes to the other ladies in the villa, there are no rules. On whether she's willing to tread on toes to get what she wants, Robyn insisted: 'I am definitely, definitely going there for myself.

'I usually do get what I want, so I feel like the villa probably isn't gonna change that, so if I do have to step on toes, I definitely, definitely will! ' When asked if she's fearful of another girl stealing her man, Robyn had a very confident response. 'I think if another girl was to steal my man, then he was never mine anyway! ' she remarked.

The beauty continued: 'I feel like if someone was absolutely obsessed with me the same way I was with them, then their heads wouldn't turn either. So if someone can take my man, then he definitely wasn't mine to start off with - on to the next.

' Meanwhile, the Liverpool native has boldly told how she is 'definitely' willing to step on any toes when it comes to bagging her man (L-R: Robyn, Lorenzo, Mica seen) Claiming that the other girls are no match for her, Robyn continued: 'I feel like obviously there is no competition with me. I am very, very confident in myself. Obviously, if someone wants to take me man, then he was never mine anyway.

'So I feel like that's not something I'm really worrying about. I feel I'd want someone to be 100% on me either way. So yeah, obviously it is going to be a competitive setting, but I grew up being competitive and there's not really anything that I'm worrying about - if they can take him, have him!

' The popular dating show, which has been a summer staple since it launched in 2015, will return on June 1, and will be presented by host Maya Jama. Announcing the show's return date earlier this month, ITV said: 'With unexpected arrivals, shifting loyalties, and sparks flying, the new series promises even more unforgettable moments, unmissable messiness, and plenty of romance.

' ITV2 recently released a fun-filled World Cup-themed promo as a brand new batch of Islanders head to Mallorca. This year Love Island coincides with the World Cup, with the football competition taking place June 11 to July 19. In the teaser trailer, Maya looked incredible as she kickstarted her Love Island looks with a pale pink dress. Maya said: 'We've got a squad of worldies and a bench full of bombshells giving more fire pit drama...

Love Island it's all kicking off.

' Love Island 2026 returns to our screens on June 1 on ITV2. LOVE ISLAND 2026: MEET THE ISLANDERS Jasmine Age: 27 Job: Fashion Business Owner From: Dubai (lives in London) How do you plan to handle the competition?

'Respectfully, what competition? ' Aidan Age: 23 Job: Property Broker From: Kent His type on paper: 'I wouldn't say I have a strict type on paper. Personality is the most important thing for me.

' Lorenzo Age: 28 Job: Business Owner From: Hertfordshire Are you here for the drama, or is finding love your only goal? 'I think drama is fun! As long as no one is crying, all is fair in love and war. It'll be interesting to see what unfolds…' Sam Age: 25 Job: Electrician From: Dudley How do you plan to handle the competition?

'I've never really had to compete before, so it'll be interesting. I know what I bring to the table, and I'm confident in what I have to offer





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Love Island 2026 Robyn Langton Dating Show Rules Parental Restrictions Competition In Villa Maya Jama ITV2 Reality TV Islander Profiles World Cup Crossover British Television

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