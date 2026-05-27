Love Island couple Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan have sent fans into overdrive after they admitted they thought their recent holiday post was an engagement announcement. The pair have proven those who doubted their relationship wrong by still going strong nearly a year after meeting in the villa. The pair both entered the villa on day one of last year's show, where they went through a series of couplings and break-ups before finally getting together just weeks before the final.

Love Island couple Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan sent fans into overdrive as they admitted they thought their recent holiday post was an engagement announcement.

The pair have proven those who doubted their relationship wrong by still going strong nearly a year after meeting in the villa. Harry, 31, and Shakira, 23, placed second on the 12th series of the ITV2 dating show last year and recently jetted off to Marrakesh in Morocco for some sunshine.

They took to Instagram to share some sweet pictures from their travels, including one of the former footballer lifting the influencer up in the air, another of them holding hands and a third of them cosied up together. The pair have certainly proven those who doubted their relationship wrong by still going strong nearly a year after meeting in the villa.

The pair both entered the villa on day one of last year's show, where they went through a series of couplings and break-ups before finally getting together just weeks before the final. They ended up placing second on the show, and it seems their relationship has only grown stronger since then. The pair have certainly proven those who doubted their relationship wrong by still going strong nearly a year after meeting in the villa.

The hit dating show Love Island is just around the corner, with a fresh batch of hopeful singles looking to find their type on paper. Maya Jama will return to host series 13, and she has promised viewers there will be even more twists this year. The official line-up was recently revealed, featuring a detective, a hunky primary school teacher and an Arsenal footballer's ex.

The show returns on Monday June 1, and fans are eagerly awaiting the drama and romance that is sure to unfold. The Spanish villa, located in Mallorca, underwent a huge makeover just days before the show returns to our screens. Love Island 2025 was on our screens between June 9 and August 4 2025, and it seems that this year's show will be just as exciting.

With a fresh batch of hopeful singles and a new series of twists and turns, fans are in for a treat. The show has become a staple of British television, with millions of viewers tuning in each year to see who will find love and who will be dumped from the island. With its mix of romance, drama and entertainment, Love Island is a must-watch for anyone looking for a guilty pleasure.

The show has also launched the careers of several successful celebrities, including Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes. They both entered the villa in 2017 and went on to become household names, and it seems that this year's contestants will be just as memorable. The show returns on Monday June 1, and fans are eagerly awaiting the drama and romance that is sure to unfold.

With a fresh batch of hopeful singles and a new series of twists and turns, fans are in for a treat. The show has become a staple of British television, with millions of viewers tuning in each year to see who will find love and who will be dumped from the island. The new series will feature a fresh batch of hopeful singles, including a detective, a hunky primary school teacher and an Arsenal footballer's ex.

The official line-up was recently revealed, and fans are eagerly awaiting the drama and romance that is sure to unfold. The show returns on Monday June 1, and it seems that this year's contestants will be just as memorable as those from previous years. With its mix of romance, drama and entertainment, Love Island is a must-watch for anyone looking for a guilty pleasure.

The show has launched the careers of several successful celebrities, including Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes, and it seems that this year's contestants will be just as successful. The show returns on Monday June 1, and fans are eagerly awaiting the drama and romance that is sure to unfold. The new series will feature a fresh batch of hopeful singles, including a detective, a hunky primary school teacher and an Arsenal footballer's ex.

The official line-up was recently revealed, and fans are eagerly awaiting the drama and romance that is sure to unfold. The show returns on Monday June 1, and it seems that this year's contestants will be just as memorable as those from previous years. With its mix of romance, drama and entertainment, Love Island is a must-watch for anyone looking for a guilty pleasure.

The show has launched the careers of several successful celebrities, including Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes, and it seems that this year's contestants will be just as successful





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Love Island Harry Cooksley Shakira Khan ITV2 Dating Show Romance Drama Entertainment Guilty Pleasure Kem Cetinay Chris Hughes

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