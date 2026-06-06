Love Island: Dramatic First Recoupling Leaves Viewers in Shock

The fifth instalment of Love Island has come to an end, but not before a dramatic first recoupling that left some viewers in shock. The episode took a light-hearted look at the key moments from the week, including the fallout from the recoupling and a tease at what is in store for the Islanders.

The fifth instalment of the popular reality TV show, Love Island , has come to an end, but not before a dramatic first recoupling that left some viewers in shock.

The episode, which was broadcast on a Saturday evening, took a light-hearted look at the key moments from the week, including the fallout from the recoupling and a tease at what is in store for the Islanders. The episode began with the Islanders getting ready for the night ahead, with the latest bombshells, Priya and Aidan's younger brother Kavan, already knowing they would get to choose first in the recoupling.

The boys and girls discussed possible partners amongst themselves, with everyone knowing that if Samraj or Ellie was not picked by the bombshells, they would be dumped from the Island for good. Aidan and Ellie were seen having a chat, with Aidan admitting it was 'weird' to see her make a sudden return to the Villa after an apparent dumping.

He also claimed he still liked her despite Ellie going on a date with her brother and Aidan making plenty of moves with Yasmin. Kavan then pulled Ellie for a chat, and watching them walk away, Aidan claims he 'taught everything he knows'. It proves to be true as just like his sibling on night one, Kavan asks and gets a kiss from Ellie.

Kavan then moves on to Jasmine who says she would 'be happy with that' if he chose her in the recoupling. Meanwhile, Priya chats with Samraj who wants to make sure he would not want to couple up with her just to stay in the Villa. He tells her: 'I would say to you, do the rounds… and when you realise they're not me, then come back to me.

' Priya then pulls Lorenzo and asks if he's kissed anyone outside a challenge. He replies: 'No, maybe you'd be the first.

' Gathered around the fire pit, it was time for the first recoupling. Kavan claimed that he was 'full of emotion' after entering the Villa. He ultimately chose the person he had the 'best connection with' and picked Ellie. He was followed by Priya's choice, who said there 'was definitely something there' she wanted to explore.

She chose Samraj, meaning both at risk Islanders were ultimately saved. The rest of the girls then made their selections. Yasmin coupled up with Aidan, Lola picked Sean and Angelista remained with Ope. Mica, who was originally paired with Samraj, chose George.

Jasmine said she was choosing her 'day one' as she stayed with Lorenzo. Robyn, who had been seen getting closer to George, was forced to remain with her friendship couple in Sam. The recoupling was clearly too much for Robyn, who was visibly raging after missing out on the chance of coupling up with George. They snuck off to the Terrace where she admitted to being 'so p*ssed off'.

George, having just told Mica he was happy with the result, told Robyn he was gutted. Originally telling Robyn it would be 'disrespectful' if they kissed, he quickly changed his mind. Later, he admitted this to Mica and it looked like her feelings for him evaporated.

Meanwhile, Ellie chose to confront Aidan over 'sneaky chats'. She then spoke with Yasmin saying she should have known about their conversations and kisses. Fans watching along were quick to defend Yasmin, saying she was 'being a bombshell'. Immediately after their conversation, Yasmin broke down into floods of tears.

She was comforted in the dressing room by Angelista and Priya. There could be a divide forming in the Villa. Aidan, clearly not tooting his own horn, told Yasmin that Ellie clearly has 'unfinished business' due to her actions and then encouraged his brother that he 'doesn't have to stay with Ellie'. In a preview clip of the next episode which will air on Sunday, it was confirmed that two new bombshells are on their way.

Ope reads out a message saying: 'Boys, we're heading to a nearby bar for cocktails, if you want to meet us, sneak outside the front of the Villa now.





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