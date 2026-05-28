Love Island Newcomer Lola Deal Plans To Use Detective Skills To Navigate Villa Drama

Lola Deal, a Criminology graduate and former detective, is set to join the Love Island villa. She discusses using her analytical skills to read people, her search for a 'posh boy' from a Made In Chelsea archetype, and her role as a peacekeeper amidst potential drama, while weighing the pros and cons of reality TV fame.

Love Island 's Lola Deal is preparing to enter the Mallorca villa on Monday, June 1, alongside eleven other contestants. The 28-year-old Criminology graduate from Kent has a unique background; she previously worked as a detective for about a year and a half.

She believes this experience will be a significant asset in navigating the social dynamics of the villa, telling the Daily Mail that it has honed her ability to read people and "sift through bull****," allowing her to spot red flags early. Lola acknowledges that her demanding career and long, irregular hours, a common challenge for those in shift work, have made it difficult to maintain relationships and meet people consistently.

One of her motivations for joining Love Island is to escape that cycle, seeking the opportunity for deeper, more immediate connections without the protracted gaps between meetings. When it comes to her ideal partner, she has a clear type, expressing an interest in a "posh boy" akin to characters from the reality series "Made In Chelsea," such as Chuggs or Casey.

Reflecting on the heavily publicized toxicity of the previous series, which featured intense conflicts and accusations of bullying among female contestants, Lola states she is not inherently a drama person and sees herself as a peacekeeper. She humorously predicts she might intervene to mediate disputes, positioning herself as a calming "oracle" figure, though she playfully warns, "Watch me kick off!

" Beyond the romantic pursuits, Lola is mindful of the broader implications of reality TV fame. She recognizes that public opinion is an inevitable part of the package, with both positive and negative consequences. She believes the outcome largely depends on one's mindset and intentions going in, feeling that the potential benefits-expanding horizons and the chance to meet someone-currently outweigh her concerns. While some former islanders have parlayed the show into full-time influencer careers, Lola has no rigid post-show plan.

She maintains her flexible, "play it by ear" approach to life, which has served her well so far. While she thoroughly enjoyed her detective work and might consider a return to roles within the criminal justice sector, she is open to whatever opportunities might arise from her Love Island experience. The Daily Mail confirmed that Lola Deal will be among the new islanders when the hit ITV2 dating show returns





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