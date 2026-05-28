Love Island Newcomer Ope Sowande Brings Strictly Dance Experience to the Villa

Former Strictly Come Dancing backing dancer Ope Sowande joins Love Island 2026 lineup, aiming to impress with his dance moves and West End experience.

New Love Island star Ope Sowande is set to dazzle in the villa with his impressive dance moves, thanks to his background as a backing dancer on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing .

The 27-year-old West End performer from Lincolnshire was announced as part of the 2026 Love Island lineup earlier this week. In just a few days, Ope will swap the dance floor for the iconic Mallorca villa, where he hopes to find love under the sun. Back in 2024, Ope was a backing dancer for Sarah Hadland and Vitto Coppola's electrifying Charleston routine to 'Popular' from the musical 'Wicked'.

Sharing highlights from the performance on Instagram, he wrote: 'Dope time dancing on @bbcstrictly. @tommythefranzen killed the choreo on this one.

' The news has sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to social media to express their excitement. One fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: 'Obsessed with the fact he was a backing dancer for Sarah Hadland's Charleston on Strictly.

' Another added: 'I fear I have no choice but to root for this man. ' A third chimed in: 'ok so i want him to win' and 'WAIT I LOVE HIM. ' Strictly is just one of many shows Ope has graced with his talent. He has also performed as a dancer on ITV's The X Factor live finals and Saturday Night Takeaway.

His stage credits include West End productions such as 'The Lion King', 'Hercules', and 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical UK'. Reflecting on his role as Simba in 'The Lion King', Ope shared on Instagram: 'Wow what a week! I had the honour of performing as Simba 6/8 shows this week.

Such a challenge, but I'm so proud of what I've achieved. Thank you Hong, you been incredible.

' In another video, he said: 'Time to say Goodbye to the Pridelands. Thank you LionKing for an amazing year. P.S. Best double pirouette I've ever done.

' Ope's résumé also includes a 2021 television advert for Walkers crisps, which he described as 'Wicked time filming this for Walkers crisps. Wys? Crisps in or crisps out?

' He has also featured in Carly Burns' music video for 'Sweetheart'. As the countdown to Love Island's 13th summer series continues, ITV bosses have teased major changes to the show's format. The dating show returns on Monday, June 1, with a fresh batch of singles hoping to find love. Host Maya Jama, who recently finished filming 'The Celebrity Traitors', has promised viewers even more twists this year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail from the Mallorca villa, producers Amanda Stavri and Lewis Evans revealed a never-before-seen coupling in the first episode.

'We've got to fight format fatigue and find new things to do. It's really important that Love Island stays unpredictable. Viewers find it exciting when you pull the rug from under their feet and surprise them,' they said. While shaking things up for loyal viewers, they assured that fan favorites like Casa Amor, Movie Night, and Snog, Marry, Pie will all return.

They also discussed leveraging the World Cup this summer with the marketing campaign 'it's all kicking off'.

'The idea is that two big events are going on this summer that will get everyone talking. One is the World Cup, one is Love Island,' they explained.

'In America, Mexico, and Canada for the World Cup, and it's all kicking off here in Mallorca for Love Island. We're hoping that there won't just be gameplay on the pitch, but there'll also be some gameplay in the Villa. We're going to play into that this year, and the first step is changing things. We're doing something that we've never done before in the history of Love Island.

We're going to take a big risk. We're taking big risks, and we hope it pays off. We're going to look at the challenges, which will be different. There are also more beds, and with more beds comes more bombshells.

' They added that this year's cast includes a good mix of islanders, teasing that international contestants may follow in the footsteps of last year's winner, Toni Laites. Reflecting on the casting process, Amanda and Lewis noted: 'Every year we try to matchmake, but it all goes out the window the moment they're in the villa.

' With Ope's dance background and the show's new twists, viewers are in for an unforgettable summer





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