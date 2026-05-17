Love Island Returns This Summer with Maya Jama as Host

Love Island is making its grand return this summer, with host Maya Jama back at the helm yet again. The new series promises even more unforgettable moments, unmissable messiness, and plenty of romance. This year Love Island coincides with the World Cup, with the football competition taking place June 11 to July 19.

Love Island is making its grand return this summer, with host Maya Jama back at the helm yet again. ITV2 released a fun-filled World Cup -themed promo as a brand new batch of Islanders head to Mallorca .

With unexpected arrivals, shifting loyalties, and sparks flying, the new series promises even more unforgettable moments, unmissable messiness, and plenty of romance. This year Love Island coincides with the World Cup, with the football competition taking place June 11 to July 19. In the teaser trailer, Maya looked incredible as she kickstarted her Love Island looks with a pale pink dress. Maya said: 'We've got a squad of worldies and a bench full of bombshells giving more fire pit drama...

Love Island it's all kicking off.

' Not only is Maya busy with Love Island, she has been filming Celebrity Traitors with a host of celebrities this month. Maya was reportedly the first star to be approached by BBC bosses in a bid to pull in a younger audience. The series two cast was officially announced last week, with Jerry Hall, Richard E Grant, and Romesh Ranganathan among the stars heading to the castle.

Maya was top of the producers' wish list due to her ability to pull in a younger audience thanks to her Love Island hosting duties. The 31-year-old was more than willing to take a huge £760,000 pay cut compared to her fee hosting the ITV dating show. She is said to have taken the £40,000 rate after falling in love with the series while watching it with her boyfriend Rúben Dias.

A source said: 'She loved watching the first Celebrity Traitors series at home with boyfriend Rúben and is so excited to get filming. She can't wait to do some fibbing and be as deceitful as possible to try to win it'.

'It has worked out perfectly that she can go straight from the Scottish castle to the villa in Majorca to film the summer Love Island series in June'. They told The Sun: 'She was obsessed with Celebrity Traitors last year and the money was secondary to the taking part.

' ITV2 released a fun-filled World Cup-themed promo as a brand new batch of Islanders head to Mallorca. BBC have reportedly been forced to double its £1million budget for its second and most star-studded series yet. The increased budget was already obvious as pictures emerged of the stars touching down in the highlands after travelling via planes and private jets, while last year many contestants were said to have travelled on the train.

Meanwhile the likes of Alan Carr and Sir Stephen Fry were also said to have been ferried around during last year's series in a minibus, which has now been swapped for chauffeur driven cars. Money has also been spent on beefing up security to keep the stars safe and the castle's goings on under wraps ahead of transmission later this year. Love Island returns this summer on ITV2 and ITVX





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Love Island Maya Jama World Cup Mallorca Unexpected Arrivals Shifting Loyalties Sparks Flying Romance Celebrity Traitors Jerry Hall Richard E Grant Romesh Ranganathan BBC ITV2 ITVX World Cup-Themed Promo New Series Unmissable Messiness £760 000 Pay Cut £40 000 Rate Falling In Love With The Series Taking Part Beefing Up Security Chauffeur Driven Cars

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