Love Island's Georgia Steel and Harry Clarke enjoy a luxury getaway in Barbados

Georgia Steel, a former Love Island star, and her boyfriend Harry Clarke, an Ipswich Town footballer, spent a day at the beach in Barbados. Georgia showed off her incredible figure in a skimpy black bikini while Harry showcased his toned abs in a pair of black swimming shorts.

Love Island 's Georgia Steel slipped into a skimpy black bikini as she hit the beach in Barbados with her Ipswich Town footballer boyfriend Harry Clarke on Sunday.

The reality star, 28, showed off her incredible figure in the cheeky thong black two-piece as she soaked up the sun at the Sandy Lane Hotel in the Caribbean. Georgia looked in good spirits as she worked on her tan while relaxing on a floating lilo while boyfriend Harry, 25, swam beside her. Keeping cool, the TV personality pulled her dark tresses up in a high bun and shielded her face from the sun by wearing a visor.

The shirtless defender showcased his toned abs and tattoos in a pair of black swimming shorts as the couple hit the beach. Having kept their blossoming romance largely under wraps for months after they were spotted flirting in September 2024, the couple went Instagram official in March 2025. Georgia Steel is a former Love Island star who has also appeared on Celebs Go Dating, Ex on The Beach, Love Island Games, and Love Island All Stars.

She recently revealed a surprising new career move away from reality TV, becoming a qualified Pilates instructor





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Love Island Georgia Steel Ipswich Town Footballer Harry Clarke Barbados Sandy Lane Hotel Floating Lilo Tan Instagram Official Qualified Pilates Instructor

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