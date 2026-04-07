Love Island's Helena Ford and Carrington Rodriguez Split After All Stars Romance

Helena Ford and Carrington Rodriguez, who found love on Love Island All Stars, have ended their relationship. The split was confirmed by Helena on Snapchat following rumors and reports of conflicting accounts. The news comes after similar breakups among other contestants from the All Stars season.

Love Island star Helena Ford has confirmed her split from US Islander Carrington Rodriguez , following their connection on the All Stars edition of the show, which aired in January. The couple's journey to finding love on the show was documented, with Helena appearing on the UK version's 12th season and Carrington on the second season of the US version.

Their post-show relationship saw them reunite in London with fellow contestants, but subsequent reports suggest that the relationship was not as strong as initially portrayed. Rumours of infidelity and conflicting reports led to the couple's eventual separation. Helena publicly announced the end of their relationship in a Snapchat Q&A, directly answering a fan's question about their status. She responded with a concise 'Can confirm no x' accompanied by a photo, solidifying the split. The news comes amid a wave of breakups among other contestants from the All Stars season. \Before their split, Carrington had spoken about the possibility of an exclusive relationship, indicating a potential commitment within six months. He had stated that a six-month period would be the time to make the relationship official or determine if they were simply friends. Following the show, Carrington had relocated to London to be with Helena, and they even shared a trip to Paris in March. However, their relationship seemed to unravel after this trip, with Helena later confirming the end of their relationship to her fans. This development is not unique in the context of the show, as several couples have struggled to sustain relationships formed on Love Island once they return to the real world. Helena's previous romantic endeavors on the show, which included her initial attempts to connect with Harry Cooksley, showcased her determination to find love within the villa. \The breakup adds to the narrative of relationships formed on the show. The news of Helena and Carrington's split is compounded by the news of other couples ending their relationships. Notably, the All Stars winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies also parted ways, just weeks after winning the show's prize money. The situation between Samie and Ciaran played out publicly. Ciaran claimed that Samie initiated the breakup, while Samie countered by clarifying the status of the relationship. In a statement, Samie said that the two were in the early stages of dating, and that it didn't work out. It is alright to move on and it is fine that not everything that started in Love Island lasted. In light of the recent breakup, Samie is now in a new relationship with Tyrique Hyde and has shared glimpses of her romantic Morocco trip on social media





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Love Island Helena Ford Carrington Rodriguez Breakup Reality TV All Stars

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