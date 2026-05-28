Love Island's Jasmine Muller on Past Relationship with Héctor Bellerín and Entering the Villa

Jasmine Muller, a 27-year-old fashion entrepreneur and upcoming Love Island contestant, discusses her 2021 romance with ex-Arsenal star Héctor Bellerín, explaining how the public profile helped prepare her for the show. She also reveals her openness to dating footballers again, including fellow Islander Sean Fitzgerald, and shares her physical and personality preferences for a partner.

Jasmine Muller , a 27-year-old fashion business owner from Dubai who lives in London, is set to appear on the upcoming series of Love Island . Before entering the villa, she spoke openly about her past relationship with former Arsenal footballer Héctor Bellerín , 31.

The two dated in 2021. Although Bellerín has not publicly discussed the romance, Jasmine described it as healthy and lovely, confirming they remain on good terms with no hard feelings. She emphasized that the relationship, while once high-profile, is now a distant memory and not a daily concern, though she understands public curiosity.

Jasmine believes that experience of dating a famous footballer has helped prepare her for the public attention that comes with Love Island, but she credits her main readiness to her strong sense of self and supportive family network. She is open to dating footballers in the future and mentioned she would be interested in getting to know fellow contestant Sean Fitzgerald, a Gaelic footballer.

Regarding her dating preferences, Jasmine stated she is attracted to good-looking, confident men who are secure in themselves, with a particular fondness for goatees and tattoos. Her biggest turn-off is insecurity in a partner, a trait she finds unattractive given her own self-assured nature.

She also remains friendly within footballer circles, specifically praising Dennis Wise's daughter Amber as a "little beautiful rocket of a woman" and saying she would step aside for her romantically, though she is more competitive with other potential islanders. Jasmine concluded by expressing excitement about the show, looking forward to meeting people after a period of being single. Love Island, the popular ITV2 dating series, returns on June 1, 2024, hosted by Maya Jama.

This series coincides with the summer's football World Cup, promising increased drama. ITV has teased "unforgettable moments" and "plenty of romance," and released a World Cup-themed promo featuring the new batch of islanders heading to Mallorca. The show has been a summer staple since its 2015 launch





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Jasmine Muller Héctor Bellerín Love Island ITV2 Dating Show Celebrity Relationships Sean Fitzgerald

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