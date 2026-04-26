Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare Sell First Home Amid Wedding Plans

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare have sold their house just 18 months after buying it, citing wedding stress and costs as the reason. They are now searching for their 'forever home' and are less than four months away from their destination wedding in Spain.

Love Island stars Molly Smith and Tom Clare have made the decision to sell their first home a mere 18 months after purchasing it in August 2024, following their win on Love Island All Stars.

The couple, who are currently planning their destination wedding in Spain, cited the combined stress of wedding preparations and the substantial costs involved as key factors in their choice. Molly humorously acknowledged the pressure, noting her mother’s observation that moving house and planning a wedding are two of life’s most stressful endeavors. They are now actively searching for a new property that they envision as their 'forever home,' a place where they can build a family and entertain guests.

The financial realities of wedding planning have also been a significant talking point for the couple. Tom expressed surprise at the escalating costs, specifically mentioning Molly’s desire to spend £4,000 on fairy lights, which he deemed 'ridiculous.

' Molly playfully admitted to handling some expenses independently to avoid conflict, stating she simply pays bills directly from their joint account. Despite the budgetary concerns, they are committed to creating a beautiful and memorable wedding experience. The couple are less than four months away from their wedding date and are both preparing for pre-wedding celebrations – Tom with a stag do in Las Vegas and Molly with a hen party in Ibiza.

Molly jokingly expressed concern about Tom’s potential antics in Vegas, playfully suggesting he needs sufficient time to return should he find himself in trouble. Molly and Tom’s journey began on Love Island: All Stars, where Molly initially encountered her ex-partner Callum Jones.

However, their connection blossomed with Tom, ultimately leading to their victory and a £50,000 prize. Beyond their personal lives, the couple have also expanded their professional endeavors, recently taking over as hosts of the podcast NearlyWeds, succeeding Jamie and Sophie. This new role adds to their already busy schedule, which includes wedding planning, podcasting, and navigating the challenges of a public relationship.

They are focused on finding a home that will serve as the foundation for their future together, prioritizing space for family and social gatherings. The decision to sell their current home reflects a pragmatic approach to managing their commitments and ensuring they can create the life they envision





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Molly Smith Tom Clare Love Island Wedding House Sale Celebrity News Nearlyweds Podcast

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow cops charge second man in connection with death of David SmithPolice Scotland launched a 'murder investigation' after a post-mortem examination found the death 'suspicious'.

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague shares huge pregnancy update as she attends special 'baby brunch'The influencer shared an update on her pregnancy as she was hosted at a 'baby brunch' ahead of the birth of her second child

Read more »

Virgin Island star is pregnant 11 months after appearing on controversial Channel 4 showHolly Stark, from Channel 4's Virgin Island, has announced she is pregnant. It's been nearly a year since she went on the hit show.

Read more »

Molly Rogers On The Joyful “Chaos” Of Costuming ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’From dramas about Rockstuds and Dries jackets to the heartbreak of a Dior look that was cut, the costuming legend spills all the details behind ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ looks.

Read more »

Controversial Love Island duo set for Aftersun hosting roleControversial Love Island couple being eyed for Aftersun presenting role days after Indiyah Polack and Amy Hart quit the spin-off show. Read more on heatworld.

Read more »

£22 face mist loved by Kendall Jenner and Molly-Mae gives 'beautiful glow'The Anua serum spray contains a salmon DNA-derivative which is said to boost firmness and radiance

Read more »