Love Island's Ope Sparks Drama After Tumbling Again in Phone Roulette Challenge

Love Island's first challenge of the series brought plenty of spicy smooches and drama, but it was one particular moment that left some fans questioning one hunk's intentions. West End star Ope had already left the villa in hysterics by taking a tumble on the first night, and it was his encore performance the next evening that has sparked claims he's 'playing up for the cameras.'

Love Island 's first challenge of the series brought plenty of spicy smooches and drama, but it was one particular moment that left some fans questioning one hunk's intentions.

West End star Ope had already left the villa in hysterics by taking a tumble on the first night, and it was his encore performance the next evening that has sparked claims he's 'playing up for the cameras.

' The Islanders took part in a game of Phone Roulette, which saw the boys and girls complete dares depending on the person's phone they'd picked. Ope was once again left red-faced, and as he stood up he lost his balance and fell at Mica's feet. Fans were quick to share their mixed reactions to Ope's behaviour, admitting he was giving them 'second hand embarrassment.

' Writing on X, they said: 'Ope: I'm not playing up for the cameras, also Ope two seconds later; Love Island fans have accused Ope of 'playing up for the cameras' after he took yet another tumble during Tuesday's episode 'Ope seems lovely but he's a bit cringe; Ope reminds me of Curtis omds;' 'Producers pushing all this Ope screen time; Ope is so hilarious, I can't;' 'Ope actually cringes me out so bad. Idk how much more I can take;' 'George is definitely evicting Ope after that; Ope second hand embarrassment.

; Viewers had hoped that the episode would feature the first dumping of the series, but will have to tune in on Wednesday to see who George and Yasmin decide to drop from the show. During the latest episode, the bombshells were introduced to the rest of the villa after strolling in to begin their undercover operation. After announcing their arrival by saying 'Who ordered some bombshells then?!

', the Islanders wasted no time quizzing the new bombshells on who they fancy the most. Hinting at who he is likely to pick to couple up with, George revealed his top pick was Lola, who is currently coupled up with Sean.

Meanwhile, Yasmin confided to the girls that Lorenzo, Ope and Aidan had all caught her eye, meaning that it was all to play for among the boys. Ope was once again left red-faced during the Phone Roulette challenge, and as he stood up he lost his balance and fell at Mica's feet.

The rest of the villa were left in hysterics after the gaffe Fans were quick to share their mixed reactions to Ope's behaviour, admitting he was giving them 'second hand embarassment' While George made his interest in Lola known, he seemed to have attracted Robyn, who headed over to the Day Beds to get to know him better. George reveals: 'You've spun my head… you've got a proper aura…' as he adds: 'Your energy is crazy… honestly, when I walked in I was like, what a girl' Yasmin also wasted no time making moves.

She pulled Aidan for a chat and she asked him whether he's keen to get to know her more and have more chats and he tells her: 'You could be a bit of a problem here…' As Yasmin flirts back: 'I feel like we'll get on… a little cuddle in bed' Aidan then leans in to whisper: 'You're the sexiest girl in here...

' After watching on, Ellie confided in Robyn about how she was feeling about the situation: 'What's going to happen will happen, I'm very much 'what's for me won't go past me'. But obviously seeing it, I knew they'd get along anyway…' Robyn offered her take: 'I think it's a major thing of how he moves now, because let's just cut the bullsh*t, he's been laying it on thick…' Love Island returned to our screens on Monday night - and this time the new batch of sexy singletons got to pick who to couple up with themselves right off the bat instead of a public vote deciding - before two bombshells arrived to create chaos.

The new series kicked off at night for the very first time, with host Maya Jama making an immediate entrance as the Islanders headed into the villa for an exclusive welcome party under the stars. Viewers watched Aidan, Mica, Lorenzo, Samraj, Robyn, Lola, Angelista, Ope, Jasmine, Sean, Ellie and Sam start getting to know each other.

They then played an Ice Breaker round to get to know each other where they were asked who they fancied the most, who were their types and if they had seen any red flag behaviour yet. Soon Maya said the Islanders got to choose who to couple up with themselves rather than the public voting. If multiple people were interested in the same person - they had to work it out themselves.

As they made their minds up between themselves, Mica picked Samraj, Lorenzo picked Jasmine, Aidan picked Ellie, Angelista picked Ope, Sean picked Lola and Sam was left with Robyn. However at the end of the episode two brand new bombshells George and Yasmin turned up and were given a secret job by Maya who met them at the villa doors.

She told them that in just 24 hours one boy and one girl will be dumped from the villa and that the bombshells will decide who that is. Maya told them: 'You can dump anyone for any reason... What you're about to do will rock the villa. They won't see this coming





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