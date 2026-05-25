Love Island's Ronnie Vint Reveals New Look After Hair Transplant

Ronnie, a 29-year-old semi-professional footballer who appeared on Love Island in 2024, has showcased his new look after undergoing a hair transplant. The TV star visited Harley Street Hair Transplant clinic to get the procedure done. Ronnie has been open about his struggles with his hairline on the show, claiming it looked normal but using a fiber to make it appear as such.

Love Island star Ronnie Vint has undergone a hair transplant and unveiled his new look after the procedure. Ronnie, a semi-professional footballer, recently revealed the surgery and the clinic where the transplant took place, Harley Street Hair Transplant clinic.

The star previously had issues with his hairline on the show and claimed to use a fiber to fill in gaps. Ronnie was a contestant on Love Island in 2024 and returned for All Stars the following year, where he had two relationships with Harriett Blackmore before ultimately parting ways with her for a third time.

A new series of Love Island is set to start on June 1, with a new contestant reportedly signing up, Sam Workman from Dudley, who could attract attention from the ladies due to his electrician charm





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Love Island Ronnie Vint Hair Transplant TV Star Footballer Harley Street Hair Transplant Clinic Harriett Blackmore Sam Workman New Series

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