Love Island's Samie Elishi and MAFS' Bec Zacharia: Unexpected Connection Revealed

Throwback photos reveal that Love Island's Samie Elishi and Married At First Sight's Bec Zacharia knew each other before fame. The reality stars worked together in London in 2018-2019, sparking social media surprise and adding a new dimension to their public personas.

Eagle-eyed social media users have unearthed a surprising connection between Love Island star Samie Elishi and Married At First Sight 's Bec Zacharia , revealing the two reality personalities knew each other well before achieving fame. Throwback pictures have surfaced, showcasing the duo working together in London during 2018 and 2019. These images depict them at a conference, along with a black and white selfie shared on Bec's Instagram account.

While Samie emerged victorious in Love Island All Stars in February, having previously appeared on the show in 2023 and 2025, Bec is currently making waves as a controversial figure on Married At First Sight Australia. The discovery has sent ripples through the social media landscape, with fans expressing astonishment at the revelation. TikTok user sophi3fox shared a video compilation of the unearthed images, sparking a flurry of likes, comments, and expressions of disbelief. The social media user also pointed out that Samie no longer follows Bec on social media, further fueling speculation about the nature of their past relationship and any potential fallout.\The revelation of their shared history comes at an interesting juncture for both stars. Samie is currently in a new relationship with fellow Love Island alum Tyrique Hyde, with the couple recently confirming their romance through shared photos of their first holiday together in Morocco. Samie and Tyrique were seen enjoying a jet ski ride and soaking up the sun, demonstrating their burgeoning connection. Samie, who previously won Love Island: All Stars with Ciaran Davies, and later split with him just weeks after winning the prize money. Meanwhile, Bec continues to captivate audiences on Married At First Sight Australia, stirring up drama with her actions. The public interest in the love lives of reality stars remains high, and this unexpected connection adds a new layer of intrigue to their respective journeys. Samie recently celebrated becoming W7 Cosmetics' new brand ambassador, showcasing her evolving success beyond the dating show, and told the intimate group about her holiday plans.\The unexpected reunion of Samie and Bec has ignited discussions among fans of both shows. Their shared past adds a layer of depth to their current public images and suggests the interconnected nature of the reality television world. The images showing the two reality stars at a conference together, showcase them looking very different, particularly Bec, making the connection even more surprising for viewers. Tyrique, who has been publicly interested in Samie for some time, is reportedly “mad about her”. Before the All Stars series, Tyrique had openly expressed his interest in Samie, hinting that a relationship was in the cards. The timing of their reunion couldn't be more perfect, with their combined star power drawing even more attention to their personal lives. As both Samie and Bec continue their journeys in the public eye, this revelation will undoubtedly shape public perceptions of the both of them, adding an interesting element to their narratives. These factors have all contributed to the growing buzz around Samie and Bec, adding further fuel to their celebrity status





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Samie Elishi Bec Zacharia Love Island Married At First Sight Reality TV

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