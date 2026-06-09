Love Island: Sam Kisses Two Girls in One Episode, Accused of Becoming Villa's Biggest Player

In a dramatic turn on Love Island, Sam secretly kissed both Victoria and Namibia in the same episode, leading to fan outrage and accusations of him becoming the villa's most manipulative contestant. The episode featured a tense recoupling and revealed the complicated love triangle that unfolded after the arrival of two new bombshells.

Love Island fans have accused Sam of becoming the villa's 'biggest player' after he kissed two different girls in a single episode, creating confusion and drama on the popular ITV show.

The episode, which aired on Tuesday night, marked a significant shift in Sam's journey; he had previously struggled to form strong connections but saw his luck change when new bombshells Namibia and Victoria entered the villa. Without hesitation, Sam began exploring his options with both women, first pulling Namibia for a private conversation where he directly asked if he was her favorite.

Namibia playfully responded that he was 'up there,' encouraging Sam to confess his feelings, stating he fancied her the most and would pick her in a recoupling. The flirtation continued when Victoria asked Sam about his intentions, leading him to invite her on a private tour of the villa that culminated on the terrace.

Amid intense eye contact and cheeky exchanges, Sam admitted to Victoria that the arrival of the bombshells was a welcome surprise and that he liked her, resulting in a passionate kiss. Later, Sam disclosed the kiss to Namibia in the kitchen, attempting to reassure her by saying he wished she had been with him. Namibia responded with clear frustration, pointing out that he had chosen to be with Victoria instead.

Sam tried to downplay it as merely giving a tour, but the damage was done. The following afternoon, Sam sought Namibia again, inviting her to the hideaway where he reaffirmed his attraction, calling her beautiful and insisting he still fancied her the most. Their private kiss was discovered by Victoria, who was shocked to see them hidden together.

Sam had not informed Victoria about his earlier kiss with Namibia, creating a web of secrecy that intensified fan reactions on social media platform X. Viewers expressed confusion and criticism, with comments ranging from 'Sam changed his stripes tonight' to 'Sam is a red flag,' though some praised his boldness, calling him the 'villa's biggest player.

' The episode concluded with atext announcing a recoupling around the fire pit. As the new arrivals, Namibia and Victoria had the power to choose first. Namibia selected Sam, while Victoria chose Ope, leaving Sam's fate uncertain but highlighting the complicated love triangle. Love Island continues at 9pm on Wednesday night on ITV2 and ITVX.

The 2026 series features a diverse cast of Islanders, including Jasmine, a 27-year-old fashion business owner from Dubai; Aidan, a 23-year-old property broker from Kent; Lorenzo, a 28-year-old business owner from Hertfordshire; Sam, the 25-year-old electrician from Dudley at the center of the drama; Samraj, a 25-year-old model from Birmingham; Sean, a 25-year-old primary school teacher from Galway; and Yasmin, a 23-year-old recruitment consultant from Kent. Each Islander shared their initial strategies for navigating competition, with Sam emphasizing his confidence and clear sense of what he brings to the villa, while others mentioned focusing on personality or going after what they want without hesitation





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