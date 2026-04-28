Love Island Season 13 Confirmed: Start Date, Host, and What to Expect

The popular dating show Love Island is returning to ITV2 on June 1, 2026, with Maya Jama as host. Get the latest updates on the upcoming season and the show's recent events.

Love Island fans rejoice as the highly anticipated start date for the 13th season has been officially confirmed. The popular dating show , which initially captivated audiences in 2015, is set to return to ITV2 on June 1, 2026, with Maya Jama continuing her role as host.

This announcement follows the success of the recent All Stars series, which delivered a wealth of drama and entertainment. Producers are reportedly focused on assembling a captivating cast, believing that the Islanders themselves are the key to the show's success. The previous season, airing from June 9 to August 4, 2025, saw Cach Mercer and Toni Laites emerge victorious, though their relationship unfortunately ended earlier this year.

Maya Jama's journey as the Love Island host began in January 2023, taking over from Laura Whitmore. She recently presented the spin-off series, Love Island All Stars, filmed in South Africa, which aired from January 15 to February 2026. While winners Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi have since parted ways, runners-up Millie Court and Zac Woodworth from Love Island USA continue to thrive despite the distance.

The All Stars format premiered in 2024 with Molly Smith and Tom Clare winning, followed by Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen's victory in 2025. Beyond her hosting duties, Maya has been enjoying a romantic getaway to Rome with boyfriend Ruben Dias, sharing glimpses of their Italian adventure on social media. Recently, Maya also weighed in on the chaotic live final of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, praising the unfiltered nature of live television.

She expressed her appreciation for the genuine reactions and the unique experience that live broadcasts offer, contrasting it with the limitations of edited shows. The I'm A Celebrity final was marked by heated exchanges between David Haye and Adam Thomas, a rant from Jimmy Bullard regarding editing, and walk-offs from Sinitta and Gemma Collins. Maya's comments sparked a wave of agreement online, with many viewers echoing her sentiment that live TV's unpredictability is a key part of its appeal.

The discussion highlighted a desire for more unscripted and authentic television experiences, with fans specifically mentioning the memorable moments from Love Island All Stars





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