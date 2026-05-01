Love Island Star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Confirms Relationship with Dog Food Entrepreneur Christopher East

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has gone Instagram official with Christopher East after nine months of dating, following previous relationship drama with ex-boyfriend Georges Berthonneau. The couple confirmed their relationship via social media, showcasing a sweet airport reunion.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu , known for her appearance on Love Island , has publicly confirmed her relationship with Christopher East , the founder of Rude Dog Food, after reportedly dating for nine months.

The confirmation came through a post on Christopher's Instagram Stories, where he shared a picture of Ekin-Su welcoming him home from a trip to Australia with a heartfelt sign reading 'Three weeks without you, showed me how much of my heart is yours... welcome home Mr Science!

'. This follows months of speculation and subtle hints from Ekin-Su regarding her relationship status. Christopher's company, Rude Dog Food, focuses on providing raw dog food formulated for optimal canine nutrition. The news surfaces after Ekin-Su previously addressed claims made by her former partner, Georges Berthonneau, regarding their relationship prior to her participation in Love Island: All Stars.

Georges alleged that Ekin-Su prioritized her career over their romance, agreeing to appear on the show despite a prior understanding that she would limit physical intimacy with other contestants. He claimed she betrayed his trust by becoming involved with Curtis Pritchard during the show, causing him significant distress. Ekin-Su responded with a pointed TikTok video, seemingly mocking Georges' claims of obsession. Their relationship reportedly lasted ten months, involving shared holidays and family introductions, before Ekin-Su entered the Love Island villa.

Georges detailed a planned future together, including affectionate nicknames and intimate moments, which he felt were disregarded for the sake of her television appearance. Ekin-Su's history on Love Island includes winning the 2022 series with Davide Sanclimenti before returning for All Stars. Despite previously stating her disinterest in returning to the show, she ultimately participated, embracing the 'drama, chaos, and questionable decisions' it offered.

The current relationship with Christopher East marks a new chapter for Ekin-Su, moving forward from past relationships and embracing a connection that has been kept largely private until now. The couple were seen together at a charity ball last month, displaying affection for one another, further fueling speculation before the official Instagram confirmation. This development signals a shift in Ekin-Su's personal life, as she navigates her post-reality TV career and finds companionship with the dog food entrepreneur





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Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Christopher East Love Island Relationship Instagram Official

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