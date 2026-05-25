Love Island Star Georgia Steel Announces Engagement to Fiancé Harry Clarke

Georgia Steel, 28, said yes to Ipswich Town defender, 25, after he got down on one knee during a romantic beach proposal in Barbados. The couple, who started dating in 2024, looked more loved up than ever as they soaked up the sun and celebrated their engagement.

Love Island star Georgia Steel and fiancé Harry Clarke have announced their engagement and lobstered in the sun in Barbados after the romantic proposal. Georgia, 28, said yes to Harry, 25, after he got down on one knee during a romantic beach proposal , just hours after announcing their engagement.

The couple, who started dating in 2024, looked more loved up than ever as Harry popped the question as the sunset on the beach, in a clip Georgia shared to Instagram on Sunday. Georgia, a star of the reality show Love Island, has been in a high-profile relationship with the Ipswich Town defender for several months, and has been well wished on by her fellow reality stars including Sophie Kasaei, Lucinda Strafford and Jess Wright





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Georgia Steel Harry Clarke Love Island Engagement Fiancé Barbados Beach Proposal

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