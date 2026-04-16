Love Island Star Olivia Bowen to Homeschool Son After School Rejection

Love Island star Olivia Bowen has revealed she will homeschool her three-year-old son, Abel, after he failed to secure a place at any of his preferred primary schools. The reality TV personality expressed her disappointment and frustration with the school admissions process, stating she will not send her child to a school she does not want him in. Bowen also touched upon her family's plans to potentially move to Spain, a decision influenced by her current concerns and the school situation.

Reality television personality Olivia Bowen has announced her decision to homeschool her three-year-old son, Abel, after he was not offered a place at any of his preferred primary schools. Bowen, a former contestant on the popular ITV show Love Island , revealed this development to her extensive social media following of three million people. She and her husband, Alex Bowen, whom she met on Love Island in 2016, are also parents to an eight-month-old daughter named Siena.

The news of school admissions, a significant event for many parents across the UK, brought disappointment to Bowen. Upon receiving the email detailing Abel's school placement, a visibly disheartened Bowen shared her feelings on Instagram, stating, It looks like I'm home schooling. I will not send my child to a school I don't want him in. She further elaborated on her stance in a series of video posts, acknowledging that many other parents might find themselves in a similar predicament. The entire school admissions process, she expressed, felt profoundly unsettling and difficult to articulate. Bowen, who has resided in a large home in rural Essex for the past two years, a property she actively contributed to building, also highlighted her family's property portfolio. Alongside their primary residence, they own four rental properties—two in Wolverhampton and two in Lancashire—as well as a property in Spain. She argued that her lifelong residency in the same Essex area, spanning nearly three decades, should be a considerable factor in the school admissions process. Bowen pointed out the disconnect between the rapid housing development in the region and the apparent inadequacy of the school system to accommodate the growing number of families. We didn't get any of the choices that we wanted, she explained. There was one school in particular that we wanted him to go to, but it's in a really built-up area, and we're quite far away from it, so it goes on distance. We have lived here 30 years; I feel like that should come into it, but it doesn't. While acknowledging the presence of excellent schools in their vicinity, Bowen lamented that they were all oversubscribed. She revealed that Abel had been offered a place at her own former primary school, a prospect she is unwilling to accept due to personal reservations. There's one school that I really, really didn't want him to go to because I went to it, there's just a number of reasons, and that's the one he got, obviously! she stated. This has put us in a bit of a situation. I will not send him there. It just comes down to you and whether you consider it a big deal or not, and I do. The option of homeschooling had been on the table for some time, with Bowen emphasizing her commitment to not sending her son to a school she deems unsuitable for his daily attendance over seven years. Following her announcement, Bowen confirmed that she has initiated the appeals process and extended her support and solidarity to other parents facing similar challenges, encouraging them to trust their instincts. The Bowen family has previously considered relocating to their Spanish property, but Olivia recently expressed hesitation regarding a permanent move, citing current global concerns. In a statement shared on Instagram Stories, she contemplated the idea of moving their lives to Spain for the children and their own well-being, noting that the prospect of homeschooling Abel this year further complicated matters. She confessed to feeling a sense of unease and worry about the broader world, admitting she hasn't been as active online due to these concerns. The family has discussed an expatriate lifestyle for a couple of years, with discussions intensifying in recent months. Bowen questioned whether her desire to move stemmed from a genuine wish for a different life abroad or a subconscious attempt to escape feelings of constant global anxiety, hoping a move might offer some respite. Responding to messages of support, Bowen expressed gratitude for the advice received and confirmed that the family will be exploring the possibility of moving to Spain later this year. She outlined the extensive research required, including investigating areas, visa requirements, and schooling options. The plan involves spending significant time in Spain this year to assess if it aligns with their desires. The ideal scenario would be to maintain a smaller home in the UK as a base for visits while establishing their primary residence in Spain. Bowen noted with surprise that approximately 98.5% of the messages she received encouraged them to make the move. The family's decision remains open, but the journey of exploration has begun





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