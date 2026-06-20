Love Island Star Paige Thorne Expecting Baby Boy with Boyfriend Drew Wedlake

Paige Thorne, known from Love Island, has announced she is having a baby boy with partner Drew Wedlake. The gender reveal featured a heartfelt Instagram video and a touching caption about their future son. This follows her recent updates on her positive pregnancy experience at 24 weeks.

Love Island alumna Paige Thorne has announced that she is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, professional boxer Drew Wedlake . The 28-year-old reality television personality shared the exciting gender reveal via Instagram on Friday.

In a heartfelt video posted to her account, Thorne can be seen sitting on Wedlake's lap. She playfully turns his baseball cap around to reveal the phrase "best dad" printed on the front, confirming the baby's sex. The video continues with Thorne retrieving a small blue guitar from Wedlake's truck and placing it next to his own instrument, symbolizing their future son.

The clip concludes with Wedlake gently kissing Thorne's baby bump as they both laugh and share a tender kiss. Accompanying the video, Thorne penned a touching caption dedicated to her unborn son. She wrote, "The little boy we've been dreaming of is on his way. We can't wait to watch you grow, make the best memories and give you the happiest life we possibly can.

" She further expressed how deeply they cherish their child, stating, "Even before officially finding out you were a boy as your parents we already knew, we'll never be able to put into words how much we need you in our lives so hopefully this song will do the talking for us. " Referencing a musical collaboration, she added, "This one's for you baby boy, a little bit of both of us.

Little bit of both available now on all platforms. Counting down the days til we meet.

" This appears to be a nod to a new song release. The news follows several months of Thorne openly sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers. Earlier this month, she posted a radiant photo from a wellness retreat, wearing a pink swimsuit and cradling her 24-week baby bump. At this stage, she is pregnant with her first child.

In her update, she expressed a positive body image, a shift from her previous focus on fitness.

"I always thought I'd struggle so much with body image whilst being pregnant because I always trained so hard and watched what I ate all the time," she admitted. "But I'm so glad that I LOVE how my body is changing to grow this little baby. I feel beyond confident and empowered, as if I was made to be pregnant, is that weird to say?

" She also mentioned dealing with lower back pain since her fourth week of pregnancy and has been treating it with regular pregnancy massages and lymphatic drainage sessions every two weeks. Overall, she declared, "To sum it up, I love being pregnant. I'm in love with my future little life I have ahead of me, I've never felt more ready for such a big change. I feel like this is what's been missing for the longest time for me.

" Thorne initially shared the news of her pregnancy in March with a sweet beach video. The announcement featured a yellow coordinated outfit, an ultrasound image, and a caption reading, "Half of me & half of you. You are already loved infinitely, baby Wedlake due September.

" Her post received an outpouring of congratulations from fellow Love Island alumni, including Rosie Williams, Danica Taylor, and Tasha Ghouri. Thorne and Wedlake made their relationship Instagram official in July of the previous year. Their whirlwind romance saw Thorne relocate from Swansea to Bristol to live with Wedlake after just three months of dating. She previously spoke about the challenges of this major life change, describing the adjustment as very difficult due to leaving her family and routine behind.

Thorne, a former paramedic, rose to fame after appearing on the eighth season of Love Island in 2022. During her time in the South African villa, she was involved in several notable relationships. She initially coupled up with Jacques O'Neill, even reconnecting with him after the Casa Amor twist, but their connection ended when O'Neill chose to leave the villa.

She later entered into a serious relationship with Adam Collard, but the public voted to dump them both from the show. The couple split shortly after the reality series concluded. Now, Thorne prepares for motherhood with Wedlake, marking a new and cherished chapter in her life





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