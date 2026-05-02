Love Island Star Shaughna Phillips Shares Terrifying Moment Baby Nearly Hit by Falling Curtain Rail

Shaughna Phillips, a Love Island star, revealed a shocking incident where her six-month-old daughter Sofia almost got hit by a falling curtain rail due to alleged poor renovation work at her mother's home in Kent. The near-miss was captured on camera, and Shaughna criticized the contractors involved, demanding accountability.

Shaughna Phillips , the 32-year-old Love Island star, was left horrified after her six-month-old daughter Sofia narrowly escaped being hit on the head by a falling curtain rail.

The terrifying incident occurred at her mother's home in Kent, where Shaughna believes poorly finished renovation work was to blame. The moment was captured on camera and shared on her social media, showing the rail crashing down onto the sofa where she was sitting with her children, Lucia, three, and Sofia. Shaughna was holding Sofia in her arms when the rail fell, and she quickly moved the baby to safety as debris flew across the room.

In the video, she can be heard exclaiming in shock, saying 'f***ing hell' as she processed the near-miss. Shaughna later explained that her mother had recently had new windows installed in the living room, which allegedly caused a 'huge crack' in the wall. She claimed that despite repeated complaints over months, the issue was never properly addressed.

An operative had come to plaster over the crack without fixing the underlying problem, and even after her family complained, no further action was taken. Weeks later, the curtain rail nearly struck Sofia, missing her by mere millimeters. Shaughna expressed her anger, stating that no one from the planners to the managers had taken responsibility for the oversight. She thanked her luck that she and Sofia were not on their way to the hospital.

Shaughna publicly criticized L&Q Homes and the Wates Group, the companies involved in the renovation, by tagging them on her Instagram story. In response, David Lewis, Executive Group Director of Property and Investment at L&Q, issued a statement apologizing for the delays in addressing the issue. He confirmed that their team had visited the home to secure the curtain pole and ensure safety, with plans to return the following week for full repairs.

The incident has sparked concerns about the quality of renovation work and the accountability of contractors in ensuring the safety of residents





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