Love Island Stars Kicked Out of Coachella VIP After Megan Fox Snub

Reality television stars Millie Court and Chloe Burrows were removed from the VIP section at Coachella following an embarrassing encounter with actress Megan Fox and a drunken mishap.

Love Island personalities Millie Court and Chloe Burrows have shared details of an embarrassing incident at Coachella , which led to them being removed from the festival's VIP section. The duo, who were attending the event as guests of White Fox Boutique, recounted the experience on the brand's TikTok channel. Chloe confessed that she had consumed too much alcohol, resulting in a tumble with her friend Laura that caused their expulsion from the exclusive area.

Adding to the awkwardness, Millie revealed that she attempted to get a photograph with American actress Megan Fox, but was rebuffed. Millie described the encounter, stating she asked Megan for a picture, to which the actress replied no, an experience Millie admitted left her embarrassed. She mentioned asking a friend, Whitney, to intervene and ask on her behalf, but the outcome remains unclear.

The reality stars had previously showcased their festival fashion on Instagram after arriving in the California desert for Justin Bieber's headline performance. Millie opted for a sheer white lace mini dress from White Fox Boutique, complemented by black cowboy boots. Chloe, meanwhile, sported a daring crop top and brown shorts, posing against a vintage pink Cadillac.

Their attendance at Coachella coincided with Justin Bieber's highly anticipated performance, which, despite an estimated $10 million fee, left many fans underwhelmed. Bieber's set, scheduled for a late start at 11:25 pm, faced potential delays due to high desert winds. Upon taking the stage, he appeared dressed casually in shorts, a hoodie, and sunglasses, and proceeded to perform a selection of his less popular recent songs, largely omitting his signature hits.

While Bieber did include a few fan favorites like Stay, his 2021 collaboration with The Kid LaROI, the overall set was met with mixed reactions from the audience. Social media platforms were flooded with comments expressing disappointment and criticism. Fans questioned the substantial payment for a performance that predominantly featured obscure tracks. Tweets included remarks such as, Justin Bieber headlined Coachella just to not play any of his classics lmao, and There’s just no way Coachella paid Justin Bieber 8 mil to dress up like Jesse Pinkman.

Bieber opened his performance with his 2025 song All I Can Take, set against a backdrop of dynamic blue and white lights. He followed this with a rendition of Speed Demon, a track from 2025 that addresses public speculation about his well-being. The lyrics conveyed a defiant stance, with Bieber singing, They try to say I’m out of my mind, but now they singing every line, emphasizing his belief that his music should speak for itself. He also performed First Place and Go Baby, both described as loving tributes to his wife, Hailey Bieber. Other new songs performed included Walking Away, rumored to be a commentary on divorce rumors surrounding the couple, Petting Zoo, which some interpreted as relating to their marital disputes, and I Do, presented as an affirmation of their commitment.

Hailey Bieber herself was seen at Coachella with her friend Kendall Jenner in the days leading up to Justin's performance





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