Love Island Stars Sizzle at Miami Swim Week

Love Island stars Sophie Piper and Millie Court shared their experience at Miami Swim Week after walking for White Fox on Friday. The glamorous models showcased their curvaceous frames in various bikinis and outfits. Millie linked up with her ex-boyfriend Zac Woodworth after the show, while Samie Elishi put on an eye-popping display in a tiny green two piece. The show also featured DJ Chantel Jeffries, who jumped on the decks to get the crowd dancing.

Love Island stars Sophie Piper and Millie Court have shared a look at their experience at Miami Swim Week after walking for White Fox on Friday.

The glamorous models shared a look at their getting ready process after having their make-up and hair professionally done ahead of the show. Sophie, who was oiled up ahead of the show, showcased her curvaceous frame in a brown triangle-style bikini with beaded detailing. She wore her long brunette locks in loose waves, posing against her make-up chair in the dressing room where she was joined by her pal Millie.

Millie looked equally stunning in a black lace-trim bikini and thong-style pants, which was styled with a matching sarong. After the show, Millie linked up with her ex-boyfriend Zac Woodworth, who she announced she had split from just weeks ago after meeting on Love Island: All Stars at the start of the year. It is unclear whether the couple meant that Millie and Zac had reunited in a romantic sense, or whether they had just met up as friends.

But Millie was certainly showing her former boyfriend what he was missing in her recent upload of snaps from the fashion show. The show also featured Love Island alum Samie Elishi, who walked the catwalk with the other reality stars. Samie, 26, put on an eye-popping display in a tiny green two piece which showcased her jaw-dropping figure in all its glory.

The look featured a strapless top with key hole detailing with a sparkly cover up wrapped around her waist that she removed to show off her thong bikini bottoms. Oozing confidence, Samie strutted down the runway in heels with statement straps while adding a little extra glamour with gold jewellery.

Meanwhile Millie, 29, sizzled in an equally tiny black bikini which was worn with a pair of sheer flares and stylish sandals. The stunner showcased her toned abs and ample assets in the look, while styling her blonde locks into loose waves and accentuating her features with glam make up. Millie posed playfully with two peace signs in the dressing room. The show also featured Love Island alum Samie Elishi, who walked the catwalk with the other reality stars.

Millie and Samie sported burgundy robes backstage. Samie, 26, put on an eye-popping display in a tiny green two piece which showcased her jaw-dropping figure in all its glory. It comes after Samie furiously walked away after boyfriend Tyrique Hyde admitted he 'covered another woman's nipple' at a party. The pair, who appeared in separate series of the ITV2 dating show, are currently enjoying the sun in Marbella, Spain.

In a clip shared by Kick on Instagram, 27-year-old Tyrique went up to partner Samie, at a beach party and made a confession during his livesteam. Tyrique revealed while he was speaking to a girl that his brother, Merks, was chatting with, he became aware she had a wardrobe malfunction and had revealed a little too much.

The former islander explained: 'The girl that Merks was chatting to had her nipple out, I was chatting to her, I go 'how do you feel about Merks'. I covered it.

' Visibly confused, Samie says: 'What? ,' as Tyrique then repeated what had occurred. Tyrique then pointed to the woman referred to, who had been standing beside him with Merks. Samie queried: 'You covered it?

,' as he confirmed: 'Yeah, I covered it.

' The stunner showcased her toned abs and ample assets in the look, while styling her blonde locks into loose waves and accentuating her features with glam make up. Her second look boasted an equally racy top that barely contained her ample assets. Fellow Islander Sophie Piper also showed her incredible bikini body. Talia Storm caught the eye in a figure-hugging maxi dress.

DJ Chantel Jeffries put on a leggy display in a green floral mini dress. She also jumped on the decks to get the crowd dancing. From this point, both of the pair were in a stare off with neither knowing what to say next. Having sipped her drink, Samie turned around and walked away while Tyrique sat on a nearby chair, looking down.

The video's caption read: 'Samie Elishi puts Tyrique Hyde in the Dog House after what happened





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Love Island Miami Swim Week Sophie Piper Millie Court Samie Elishi Tyrique Hyde

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