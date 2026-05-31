Love Island USA Racism Scandal: Contestant Axed Days Before Season Eight Premiere

Vasana Montgomery, a contestant on Love Island USA, has been removed from the show after videos resurfaced of her allegedly using the N-word. The business owner was pulled from the show due to the social media videos being private.

Love Island USA has been hit with another racism scandal as a contestant was axed only days before the season eight premiere . Vasana Montgomery , 25, will no longer made an appearance on the reality dating show after videos recently resurfaced of her allegedly using the N-word.

In a clip, she allegedly could be heard saying the racial slur while rapping to a track and in a separate occurrence, Montgomery said it with a pal who was playing a game, per TMZ. Sources close to the production told the outlet that the business owner was pulled from the show.

Insiders also told TMZ the social media videos had been private which was why the production did not see the clips while screening Montgomery before she was cast on the new season. The eighth season of Love Island USA, which is hosted by Ariana Madix, is set to premiere on Peacock on June 2. Earlier this week on Thursday, the 12 cast members were unveiled ahead of the premiere.

Love Island USA also released a statement to its Instagram account while encouraging positivity ahead of the cast reveal. Contestant Yulissa Escobar was notably removed from the show over her past use of racist slurs, and another contestant Cierra Ortega was also removed from the show last year after multiple racist posts from her Instagram were uncovered by Love Island fans





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Love Island USA Racism Scandal Contestant Axed Season Eight Premiere Vasana Montgomery N-Word Racist Slurs Private Social Media Videos Ariana Madix Peacock Yulissa Escobar Cierra Ortega

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