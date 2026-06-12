Love Island USA's Melanie Moreno Denies Ozempic Use Amid Weight Loss Speculation

Melanie Moreno's family defends her against Ozempic accusations after a viral video from her plus-size modeling days resurfaces, sparking debate about her transformation.

Love Island USA star Melanie Moreno , 24, is facing online speculation about using the weight loss drug Ozempic after fans uncovered her past as a plus-size model .

The controversy was sparked by a viral TikTok video showing Moreno in a 2022 Pretty Little Thing fashion show, where she appeared noticeably heavier, contrasting with her current slim figure and toned abdomen on the show's eighth season. A family member, her cousin, publicly defended her on X, stating unequivocally that she has not used Ozempic and emphasizing that her transformation came from hard work.

The cousin urged support for women at all stages, highlighting Moreno's consistent confidence and self-worth regardless of size. Moreno's sister, Steph Moreno, also commented, affirming that Melanie has always possessed high self-esteem. The family's defense is particularly relevant as Love Island contestants are typically stripped of their phones during filming, limiting their ability to respond directly. Moreno's latest Instagram post from April 11 features her in a white beach dress, and her following has grown to 155,000.

The viral clip also includes footage of her in a pink monokini during Miami Swim Week four years ago. Social media reactions are mixed; some praise her inspiring weight loss journey and health, while others prefer her previous appearance. Supporters note her enduring beauty and the interesting backstory she brings to the show





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Melanie Moreno Love Island USA Ozempic Weight Loss Plus-Size Model Pretty Little Thing Social Media

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