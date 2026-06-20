Love Island USA's Most Popular Contestant Olandria Faces Backlash Over Relationship Comments

Olandria, the most popular contestant in Love Island USA history, is facing significant fan backlash after she defensively refused to discuss her relationship with runner-up Nic Vansteenberghe in a recent Cosmopolitan interview, calling critics nosy and urging them to mind their own business.

She is the most popular contestant in the history of Love Island USA, but now faces backlash following a new interview about her romantic life.

The 28-year-old was the runner-up of Love Island's seventh season last year with model Nic Vansteenberghe, and the pair have seemingly been in a relationship since the show wrapped. However, fans slammed her this week after she refused to discuss the relationship in a new interview with Cosmopolitan magazine. When asked about fan speculation that the couple may no longer be together, Olandria said, 'Why is it your business? Are your bills getting paid?

Are you touch-deprived? Go get a man; go do something with your life.

' She continued, 'Why does it matter if me and Nic are together? Even when we were at Coachella, people in the comments were like, 'Oh, I just needed proof that they saw each other this week.

' Why are you so invested in people that don't know you? That part kind of creeps me out, because I'm never that invested in someone's relationship, and I'm not living for the internet. I don't always post what people want me to or always do what people want me to do.

' The aspiring model's reaction was slammed by fans, who found her comments to be hypocritical given the fact that she shot to fame by dating Vansteenberghe on Love Island. 'Does she realize people being this invested in her (somebody they don't know personally) is why she even has a career right now? ' asked one fan.

'You can't go on a dating show and be surprised people are interested in your relationship, it's like going on X Factor and being upset when you're asked when new music is coming out,' added another. 'One thing about Olandria is she thinks she's more relevant than she actually is,' wrote a third, before labeling the reality star a 'narcissist'.

Another wrote, 'This is funny when you took part in a show driven by the internet, parasocial relationships and a fan voting system!

' Despite the backlash, a number of Olandria's fiercely loyal fans jumped to her defense and suggested that she'd been taken out of context. 'Her involvement in the show is over so she doesn't have to showcase her relationship or prove anything to you losers. Go pay your bills,' snapped one supporter.

'She and Nic's decision to keep their relationship private will always be a good one...there are too many crazy people on the internet,' argued another. The 28-year-old's comments sparked backlash, with one fan writing, 'You can't go on a dating show and be surprised people are interested in your relationship' Despite claims that her relationship with Vansteenberghe has been faked, Olandria explained why she's chosen to keep their romance on the down low since leaving the Love Island villa.

'It's important for our own mental health. These people met you on TV, so they want access to you all the time. You want to post normally, but then you see people overanalyze every little thing, and you shut down,' she said.

'When it comes to me and Nic-when you really care about something-you keep it very sacred and close to you,' she continued. 'When I was younger, I never understood why people in Hollywood kept their love life private, and now I do. When you post too much, they think you're monetizing and faking it. When you don't post at all, they can't tell if y'all are together.

There's no winning.

' She also addressed the backlash to her Cosmopolitan comments in a post on X. 'Some people are dedicated to misunderstanding me on purpose and that's okay. This is why I push education as much as I do,' she wrote. Although Olandria failed to win the last season of Love Island USA, she's emerged as the most popular contestant in the show's history.

Following her stint on the show, Olandria immediately signed with United Talent Agency to manage her modeling and influencing career. The Alabama-born beauty has already covered Glamour magazine, Rolling Stone Africa, and Harper's Bazaar Vietnam. She's now one of the biggest influencers in the industry, scoring brand deals with Amazon, Yves Saint Laurent, Visa, Microsoft, Hyundai, and more.

Her popularity was originally rivalled by Love Island co-star Huda Mustafa, but Mustafa faced significant public backlash after she awkwardly laughed at a racial slur on an Instagram live stream. She lost brand deals over the scandal but has since tried to reinvent herself as a pop star by releasing her debut single, Bad Girls





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Love Island USA Olandria Nic Vansteenberghe Backlash Cosmopolitan Interview Reality TV Influencer Fans Relationship Privacy Parasocial Relationships

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