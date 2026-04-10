Love on the Spectrum's Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Reportedly Call it Quits After Five Years

Fan-favorite couple Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman from Love on the Spectrum have reportedly ended their relationship after almost five years. The couple, who were known for their strong bond, had different timelines for marriage, which reportedly led to the split. This news comes after the recent release of the fourth season.

The heartwarming romance between Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman , beloved stars of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum, has reportedly come to an end after nearly five years. The couple, celebrated for their genuine connection and enduring relationship, was a fan favorite, captivating viewers with their sweet moments and unwavering support for one another.

Their journey, documented since their first date in July 2021 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, showcased their love and commitment, making their apparent split a poignant development for fans of the show. The news, confirmed by sources close to the couple, signals the end of a chapter that many viewers had come to cherish, leaving many with a sense of sadness. The couple, known for their openness in sharing their experiences with autism, offered viewers a rare glimpse into the dynamics of a relationship and the challenges they faced navigating the complexities of their love. Romeo, 27, and Isaacman, 31, were a significant part of the reality show for several seasons, showcasing the intricacies of their life together and capturing the hearts of many with their honesty and authenticity. Their initial connection during season one had created significant expectations and hopes for their fans, who were invested in their relationship.\Differences in their timeline regarding marriage reportedly led to the split. According to an insider, the couple, despite their deep affection, found themselves at odds over when to take the next step. Romeo had reportedly been ready for marriage for quite some time, while Isaacman needed more time. This difference in perspective ultimately led to the end of their relationship. The couple's journey was characterized by their candidness about autism and their life as a couple. Romeo had openly expressed her desire to marry Isaacman, even sharing her dream of getting married in Kenya. However, during the recent season, her stance seemed to shift, stating that she and Isaacman were not in a rush to exchange vows, even commenting on her concerns about marriage after having seen her parents’ divorce. Isaacman, on the other hand, maintained a more cautious approach, needing more time to feel ready for the commitment. The differing views on marriage seem to be at the heart of the relationship's dissolution, showcasing how differing life aspirations can challenge even the strongest bonds. The decision to end their relationship was not taken lightly, as the two have shared countless special moments over the years.\Throughout the show, the couple's bond was evident through their gestures of affection, which ranged from Romeo writing and performing a song for Isaacman to sharing their experiences with her mother. In an interview that was released two weeks ago, Romeo revealed what she loved about Isaacman. She praised him for his ability to make her feel good and for protecting her from sounds she didn't like. The pair enjoyed numerous outings together, including trips to the Griffith Observatory, the Los Angeles Zoo, Universal Studios, and Disneyland. Their shared interests and simple pleasures made them relatable to audiences. While the news of their split has saddened many, the focus remains on the love and respect they shared. The Love on the Spectrum fanbase has expressed their support for both Romeo and Isaacman. They were the longest-running couple on the series, and their journey has been an example to others. The news comes after the fourth season, which dropped on Netflix last week on April Fool's Day, and during which viewers saw Romeo downplay her ambitions for marriage, making the news of their split even more surprising





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