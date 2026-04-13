Love On The Spectrum's Georgie Harris Reveals New Relationship with Luke

Georgie Harris, from Love On The Spectrum, announces she's dating Luke, who has Williams Syndrome, following her split from Connor Tomlinson. Connor shows his support, highlighting their continued friendship.

Love On The Spectrum star Georgie Harris has announced she's in a new relationship with Luke , following her split from Connor Tomlinson . Georgie, 24, shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a collection of photos featuring her new boyfriend, including snapshots from Valentine's Day and prom. Connor, 27, showed his support by 'liking' the post, demonstrating their commitment to remaining friends.

Georgie explained that she and Luke had chosen to wait some time after the series aired before sharing their relationship with the public. She revealed that they've been dating for a while and that the filming process for the show takes approximately a year, followed by the selection of scenes for the final cut. She also emphasized that Luke, who has Williams Syndrome, had been a friend for three years prior to their romantic relationship and that he matches her energy well. Georgie warmly introduced Luke to her followers, including photos from their Valentine's Day and prom outings.

Georgie's announcement comes after her breakup with Connor, which unfolded in the latest season of Love On The Spectrum. The pair had enjoyed a trip to the UK in July 2025, where Georgie met Connor's grandfather and visited Buckingham Palace. However, fans were surprised to see Connor attend Madison and Tyler's engagement party solo, revealing that they had mutually decided to remain friends. Connor had previously shared with his mother that he and Georgie had different senses of humor and admitted to sometimes struggling to understand her sarcasm. He reflected on the complexities of dating and relationships, noting that as you spend more time with someone, you might discover they are not the perfect match.

In an interview, Georgie shared that Luke had asked her to be his girlfriend months after her split from Connor. She expressed her happiness and gratitude, saying she was flattered and of course said yes. She highlighted their shared sense of humor as a key factor in their connection, describing how they make each other laugh. The photos shared by Georgie portray a couple evidently happy and comfortable together. They went to the prom together.

Williams Syndrome is a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder that affects approximately 1 in 18,000 to 20,000 people. It's characterized by unique facial features, potential cardiovascular issues, mild intellectual disability, and a highly sociable, empathetic, and sometimes anxious personality. The breakup between Georgie and Connor seemed to stem from differences in their personalities, particularly in their sense of humor and understanding of each other's communication styles.

Now, Georgie and Luke are enjoying their time together. After the previous season of the show was over, she and Luke waited a while before telling people about their relationship. Georgie was asked about Luke asking her to be his girlfriend months after her split. She said: 'I was flattered and obviously said yes. He makes me laugh, and I make him laugh'. She shared this picture of her new love placing a corsage on her wrist.

The news marks a new chapter for Georgie, filled with happiness and mutual understanding, as she navigates her relationship with Luke. It showcases the importance of communication, shared values, and mutual respect in building a successful partnership, as both Georgie and Connor show. Her choice to wait to tell everyone shows how much she loves Luke





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Love On The Spectrum Georgie Harris Luke Connor Tomlinson Williams Syndrome

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