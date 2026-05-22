Lower council tax bills for specific households with specific factors

Martin Lewis's financial advice show covers how households can be eligible for reduced council tax bills. Individuals under 18, full-time students, and those with severe mental impairments are exempt from council tax calculations. They also clarified exemptions for live-in carers exceeding 35 hours weekly and those residing in all-discounted households. The revenue from council tax funds local councils' services, and eligibility depends on local authorities and property modifications.

Martin Lewis has outlined how certain households can benefit from reduced council tax bills, potentially saving thousands of pounds annually. Various factors, such as household composition, income levels, and property type, dictate reductions.

Three categories of individuals exempt from council tax calculations are those under 18, full-time students enrolled on courses lasting at least a year, and anyone who is severely mentally impaired (SMI) on a permanent basis. The expert also explained another exemption covering live-in carers working in excess of 35 hours weekly. Household composition affects the full council tax rate.

Individuals with SMI who have a live-in carer are entitled to a 50% reduction, while those in an all-discounted household, like a property entirely occupied by full-time students, are exempt from council tax altogether. Eligibility for reduced council tax band depends on local authorities and property modifications. Care leavers transitioning to independent living in Scotland and Wales can be exempt from council tax until their mid-20s. Council tax revenues fund local council services.

You can check the amount for England on the Gov.uk website and verify eligibility with your local authority for other regions. To apply, eligibility is separate from any Universal Credit claim





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