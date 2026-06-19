LPGA Tour: England's Lottie Woad one off halfway lead at Meijer LPGA Classic

England's Lottie Woad found a timely form boost ahead of the next women's major by moving within a shot of the halfway lead at the Meijer LPGA Classic. Woad followed an opening-round 69 with a brilliant bogey-free 66 at Blythefield Country Club, carding six birdies to jump to nine under and in touch with leader Jing Yan.

England's Lottie Woad found a timely form boost ahead of the next women's major by moving within a shot of the halfway lead at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Woad followed an opening-round 69 with a brilliant bogey-free 66 at Blythefield Country Club, carding six birdies to jump to nine under and in touch with leader Jing Yan. The world No 7 - beginning on the back nine - posted back-to-back birdies from the 14th and took advantage of the par-five 18th to turn in 33, then ended a run of pars by picking up a shot at the par-three fifth.

Woad added another at the next before birdieing her final hole of the day, leaving her in tied-second alongside Cassie Porter in the final event before next week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Jing Yan leads the Meijer LPGA Classic, with England's Lottie Woad tied-second at the halfway stage; world No 2 Jeeno Thitikul missed the cut in her final LPGA Tour start before next week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Woad followed an opening-round 69 with a brilliant bogey-free 66 at Blythefield Country Club, carding six birdies to jump to nine under and in touch with leader Jing Yan.

The world No 7 - beginning on the back nine - posted back-to-back birdies from the 14th and took advantage of the par-five 18th to turn in 33, then ended a run of pars by picking up a shot at the par-three fifth. Woad added another at the next before birdieing her final hole of the day, leaving her in tied-second alongside Cassie Porter in the final event before next week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

"Been trying to get in contention a bit more," said Woad, already a winner on the LPGA Tour this season at the Kroger Queen City Championship. "Feel like when I am in contention I've done pretty good so far, so just trying to keep that going.

Highlights from the final round of the Queen City Championship, where Woad won her second LPGA Tour title "I feel like I am still working out kind of how I want to play before majors, whether I want to go play an event or not. I think I'm finding out I do like playing the week before when possible - I want to do that to get the momentum going.

World No 2 Jeeno Thitikul made a shock early exit after a second-round 70 left her a shot outside the cut mark, with England's Mimi Rhodes also missing the cut after rounds of 73 and 72. Who will win the Meijer LPGA Classic? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 8pm on Sky Sports+





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LPGA Tour Meijer LPGA Classic Lottie Woad Jing Yan Jeeno Thitikul

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