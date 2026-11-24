A 2026 review of 51 clinical trials reveals LSD's potential for treating anxiety and depression, while highlighting critical safety exclusions for epilepsy and suicide risks.

A comprehensive review published on November 23, 2026, indicates that lysergic acid diethylamide ( LSD) holds emerging therapeutic potential for major depressive disorder ( MDD) and anxiety disorders. The analysis was conducted by Lara Marie Ziegler and Roland Seifert at the Institute of Pharmacology, Hannover Medical School, Germany. Their findings, published in the journal Naunyn-Schmiedeberg's Archives of Pharmacology, suggest that supervised LSD -assisted treatment may offer clinical benefits despite ongoing safety concerns.

Methodology of LSD Scoping Review

Ziegler and Seifert conducted a scoping review to examine scientific evidence regarding the repurposing of LSD for clinical applications. The researchers searched PubMed and multiple trial registries, including ClinicalTrials.gov, the Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry (ANZCTR), and the Dutch Trial Register (LTR). A separate historical search of PubMed identified 5,310 publications on LSD between 1950 and 2025 to illustrate research activity trends over the last seven decades.

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The team specifically analyzed 51 clinical studies registered since 2014. Data regarding design, location, intervention conditions, selection criteria, outcomes, and sponsors were collected for each study. Most of the included research consisted of interventional clinical trials, with many utilizing randomized controlled designs. Approximately half of these interventional trials were classified as phase I studies.

Geographic Distribution of Trials

The majority of these LSD clinical trials were conducted in Switzerland, followed by the United States, the Netherlands, and Australia/New Zealand. Switzerland remains the only nation mentioned where LSD-assisted psychotherapy may be provided in selected clinical settings under special authorization. In contrast, LSD use is primarily restricted to research in most other nations.

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The dosage of 100 µg was the most frequently used amount across the reviewed studies. However, the researchers noted a significant limitation in the current body of evidence. More than two-thirds of the interventional trials involved fewer than 50 participants. These small sample sizes limit the statistical strength and generalizability of the available findings, necessitating larger phase II and III trials to firmly establish efficacy and safety.

Safety Exclusions and Toxicological Risks

The authors of the review emphasized critical safety protocols that must be observed in future research. LSD interacts with serotonergic, adrenergic, and dopaminergic receptors distributed across the central nervous system (CNS), gastrointestinal tract (GIT), cardiovascular system (CVS), and immune system. These interactions contribute to its physiological effects but also introduce risks.

Early trials have reported that psychedelic or manic episodes and convulsions may occur following LSD administration. Consequently, the researchers recommend explicitly excluding individuals with epilepsy or active suicidal tendencies from clinical trials. Earlier toxicological reports further indicate that LSD overdose may cause hyperthermia, respiratory problems, vomiting, gastric bleeding, and coma.

Clinical Outcomes in Mental Health

Small clinical trials reported reductions in anxiety symptoms among patients with severe anxiety, including those with and without life-threatening illnesses. Some studies also investigated LSD's potential in treating alcohol use disorder (AUD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), cluster headaches, and palliative care or end-of-life distress. Additional research explored its use in premenstrual conditions, including premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

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Despite these positive signals, confidence in the findings is tempered by methodological limitations. A double-blind crossover trial found comparable subjective effects of LSD and psilocybin at selected doses but did not establish equivalent therapeutic efficacy. One dose-comparison trial failed to show a clear improvement in its main depression outcomes and enrolled too few participants to draw firm conclusions. Another study reported improvements in men with MDD, but its open-label design and discrepancies between trial registration and publication limited confidence in the findings.

Regulatory Status and Future Directions

Global interest in LSD has been rising since 2014 due to its possible use in treating neuropsychiatric conditions and pain disorders. In 2024, the FDA cleared a Phase III trial of LSD for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), allowing the trial to proceed without authorizing routine treatment. The review also noted positive Phase III results announced in a company press release, which had not yet been published in a peer-reviewed paper at the time of writing.

These results suggest that while LSD shows promise, rigorous large-scale trials are essential. The researchers concluded that larger phase II and III trials are needed to establish its efficacy and safety definitively. Until such data is available, LSD-assisted treatment remains largely confined to controlled research environments and exceptional regulatory authorizations.