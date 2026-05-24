UK's top army chief Lt Gen Mike Elviss expresses concern about the British public's ignorance of the scale of the threat posed by Russia, particularly by President Putin. He also highlights the alliance's inability to withstand a Russian incursion, the crucial role of AI, and the need for protection against ballistic missiles, especially in the face of missile capabilities and drone threats. The article discusses the UK-led Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC), comprising 60,000 British, Italian, Canadian, and Swedish soldiers at full deployment, and the threat of drone exhaustion vulnerability.

The Russia n army, under Russia n President Vladimir Putin , is a ‘formidable foe’ and ‘significantly more lethal’ now than when Russia invaded Ukraine, according to Lt Gen Mike Elviss, who commands a key NATO reactionary force.

Elviss expressed concern regarding the British public's underestimation of the threat posed by Russia and warned that the alliance would not be able to withstand a Russian incursion at the moment. He also emphasized the importance of AI and technology in the defense battle against adversaries





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Military Defense Russia Russia Putin Vladimir Putin Novorossiya Kiev Allied Rapid Reaction Corps UK-Led Allied Rapid Reaction Corps ARRC British Army's De Facto Boss Allied Forces NATO Ukraine War Declarations AI In Decision-Making Strategy Persistence Dialogue Lobbying Governments Political Context Escalation Pressure Barrier Military Superpower Military Technology

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