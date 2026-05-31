Luba Mushtuk and Gorka Marquez bid emotional farewell to Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing stars Luba Mushtuk and Gorka Marquez bid an emotional farewell to the BBC show as the professionals' tour reached its conclusion on Saturday. Luba was among several professionals who have been axed from the pro lineup, while Gorka confirmed last month that he would be leaving the show after 10 years.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Luba Mushtuk and Gorka Marquez bid an emotional farewell to the BBC show as the professionals' tour reached its conclusion on Saturday.

Luba was among several professionals who have been axed from the pro lineup, while Gorka confirmed last month that he would be leaving the show after 10 years. Emotional footage shared on TikTok showed Luba breaking down in tears as she reflected on her 'absolutely unforgettable' experience on Strictly.

The BBC show is set to undergo a huge revamp ahead of its return in September, with Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as hosts. She and Gorka were embraced by their fellow professionals on stage at the Blackpool Opera House, and tearfully declared she would 'keep dancing.

' Speaking to the audience, she said: 'So I've been saying, concentrate now! What I've been saying is that the dance we love has to sometimes come to an end, but that doesn't mean the music stops. It means there are new dances waiting to be discovered, new steps to learn and new stories to tell.

'Yes this dance has come to an end, and this tour has come to an end, but it has been absolutely unforgettable, and I want to thank, I would really really like to thank, a part of each one of you at this stage, but I would also like to thank every single person who works behind the scenes, the people you don't see, because without them none of this would be possible. ' 'Wow, this is... wow!

I want to leave you with this, no matter where life takes you, the music will go on, and so we must keep dancing.

' Luba went on to share a teary-eyed snap of herself heading home from the tour, simply with the caption 'Thank you. ' The Daily Mail revealed in March that Luba, Nadiya Bychkova, 36, Karen Hauer, 43, Michelle Tsiakkas, 30, and Gorka Marquez, 35, had all been given the boot. Luba went on to speak out about leaving the BBC show, saying her time on the dancing competition 'meant the world' to her.

In an Instagram statement, Luba penned: 'With a heart full of gratitude, the time has come for me to step away from Strictly Come Dancing.

'I am deeply grateful for the past 10 years on this beautiful show! 'Thank you for the amazing opportunity and the unforgettable memories. It has truly meant the world to me.

' Luba continued: 'Now it's time for me to follow my dreams beyond the show, and I'm excited for what the future holds. 'I can't wait to see you all on the Pro Tour and I'm really looking forward to it for one last time. With all my love, Luba.

' The BBC then paid tribute to Luba with their own statement, sharing on the Strictly Instagram account: 'A heartfelt thank you to Luba Mushtuk for her outstanding contribution to Strictly Come Dancing. Luba went on to share a teary-eyed snap of herself heading home from the tour, simply with the caption 'Thank you' 'Since joining in 2016 as an assistant choreographer and stepping into the professional dancer line-up two years later, Luba has been a valued member of the team - bringing professionalism, creativity, and her quality expertise year after year.

'Respected both on and off the dance floor, she has consistently delivered unforgettable routines, captivating audiences with her remarkable talent and signature elegance. 'We are incredibly grateful for her dedication to the programme and for always going above and beyond - whether through the care and commitment she showed her celebrity partners or her warmth and kindness behind the scenes.

'Luba has been, and always will be, a much-loved member of the Strictly family, and we wish her every success in the future. ' Russian dancer Luba moved to Italy when she was 12 to train, where she became four-time Italian Dance Championship and an Italian Open Latin Show Dance champion. After joining Strictly in 2018 she went on to win that year's Children In Need special with Boyzone's Shane Lynch.

She has also competed on the Strictly Christmas special four times, with Jake Wood in 2018, Jay Blades in 2021, Rickie Haywood-Williams in 2022 and Nicholas Bailey in 2025. Her first celebrity partner on the main show was Olympic rower James Cracknell in 2019, with the pair becoming the first couple to be eliminated. In 2020, she was partnered with the former NFL player and sports pundit, Jason Bell and they were the second couple to be eliminated.

Luba was then placed in the dance troupe for two years before gaining actor Adam Thomas as a partner in 2023. They were the sixth couple to be eliminated





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing Luba Mushtuk Gorka Marquez BBC Show Professionals' Tour Revamp Emma Willis Johannes Radebe Josh Widdicombe Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MotoGP Practice turmoil: Quartararo crash, Marquez returns, Ducati leads, KTM woesA crash-affected MotoGP practice session at Mugello leaves Fabio Quartararo frustrated, while Marc Marquez's return shows promise. Ducati riders dominate day one, but Pecco Bagnaia warns of tire issues. KTM continues to struggle with reliability, as Brad Binder suffers technical problems. Elsewhere, Moto2 and Moto3 practice results feature lap records and new leaders.

Read more »

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding, but nerve recovery delivers unusual post-Sprint signMarc Marquez said the 'most positive' moment of the Mugello MotoGP Sprint was a simple post-race task he could finally do again.

Read more »

“Being able to write my sprint notes by hand was a good sign”– Marc MarquezIt's a small detail for the MotoGP champion, but the ability to scribble a few notes after the race was a sign of improving health

Read more »

Marc Marquez discovers “new feeling” during intense Mugello MotoGP battleMarc Marquez remains upbeat about his physical condition following the Italian MotoGP, despite fading in the battle for fourth

Read more »