Luca Williams-Barnett scored on his first Premier League start for Tottenham and helped set up Dominic Solanke's goal in a 5-1 win over Charlton. The 18-year-old winger impressed manager Roberto De Zerbi and teammate Solanke.

Luca Williams-Barnett scored on his first Premier League start for Tottenham and played a key role in another goal as Spurs beat Charlton 5-1. The 18-year-old winger delivered the opener with his first senior goal and then helped create Dominic Solanke's second.

As full debuts go, it does not get much better than that. Yet what might be a sign of the excitement about his potential was manager Roberto De Zerbi calmly explaining that his talent is bigger than this performance. Williams-Barnett would have become the second-youngest player ever to both score and assist in a Premier League game, aged just 18 years and 51 days old, if Solanke had converted his cross.

Also read Tottenham Hotspur player ratings vs Ipswich Town: Dominic Solanke and Luca Williams-Barnett secure comfortable win

De Zerbi Praises Teenage Winger

The cross was parried by Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton before Solanke turned home. He is incredible, honestly, Solanke told Final Score. We get to see him every day in training so we know what a player he is - the confidence he has, the ability he has. The world got to see it today, which is great for him.

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His confidence and ability is amazing. He will help us a lot. The teenager has been generating excitement with his performances for the club's underage teams for some time. He played for Tottenham's Under-18s aged just 15 and in the following campaign he scored the Under-18 Premier League goal of the season against Leicester having become renowned for fine long-range strikes.

Last December, he scored five goals in an Under-19 UEFA Youth League game against Slavia Prague. He has been around Tottenham's first-team since the 2024-25 campaign as he was on the bench for three Europa League games and a Premier League match. His debut came last season as a substitute in a Carabao Cup game against Doncaster Rovers under previous boss Thomas Frank. But this season looks to be his real breakthrough.

Breakthrough Season For Williams-Barnett

Yet it was still a bold choice from De Zerbi to make Williams-Barnett the club's sixth youngest starter in Premier League history given the opposition. Throughout the game, he was looking for the ball constantly and not afraid to run with it and try to make things happen. Honestly he is just an incredible football player, Solanke said. I hope he keeps doing what he is doing.

The winger was unfortunate not to get the assist but the goal does not happen without his powerful cross. The England youth international was not afraid to take on a shot and his four attempts were all on target while he had a passing accuracy of 77.4% among his 44 touches. Only Solanke took on more shots in the game with four of his five on target.

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To see him come in and do that on his first Premier League start is crazy, added Solanke. He is a great person and is obviously still young, you know what young boys are like. But he is very dedicated and so brave on the ball which is great, in his position I think you need that. Williams-Barnett was replaced by Savio in the 64th minute which brought a standing ovation from the crowd.

Manager Mentors Young Talent

With the Brazilian then being forced off later on with an injury, there may be more opportunities in the coming weeks. Obviously there will be more excitement about the talented teenager now which De Zerbi will have to manage and he has picked midfielder James Maddison as a good mentor for the attacker.

It was the first game and I am very happy, I am very delighted for his performance, but he is a big, big, big talent, De Zerbi said. The management of the younger talented players is different because you cannot take risks to lose their enthusiasm and their positive mentality.

But I think I put Maddison to play very close to him to speak the same language but also to help him and put him in the best conditions to play. To play with freedom, to play with his qualities because his qualities are very big. He has to work hard but also he has to keep the passion to keep the love of football.