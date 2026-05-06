Lucas di Grassi Prepares for New Chapter Beyond the Driver Seat in Formula E

Veteran driver Lucas di Grassi announces his retirement and outlines his ambition to shape the future of electric racing through management and technical leadership.

The world of electric motorsport is bracing for a significant transition as Lucas di Grassi prepares to step away from professional driving at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

The Brazilian racing icon has carved out a legendary career that spans the highest echelons of the sport, including stints in Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship. However, it is in Formula E where di Grassi has left his most indelible mark. As one of the founding figures of the series, he served as its first official driver and first race winner, cementing his status as a pioneer of electric mobility.

For years, he has been more than just a pilot; he has been a vocal ambassador for the transition away from internal combustion engines, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with battery-powered performance. His decision to retire is not a sign of fading passion, but rather a strategic move to transition his influence from the cockpit to the boardroom. The timing of this departure is meticulously planned to coincide with the arrival of the Gen4 era.

This upcoming technical shift represents a quantum leap for the championship, with cars expected to produce an immense 800bhp and reach speeds that rival those seen in Formula 1. While the lure of driving such a potent machine would be irresistible to most, di Grassi believes that his capacity to contribute to the sport is now greater outside the car.

He has expressed that while he could still compete at a high level, the value he can add in a leadership or development role far outweighs the benefit of spending another year or two on the track. Having already secured a championship title and numerous race victories, he views this transition as the catalyst for the second phase of his professional life, aiming to spend the next two decades building a lasting legacy in the infrastructure of electric racing.

A primary focus for di Grassi's post-driving career appears to be his relationship with Lola. Since the brand returned to motorsport under the ownership of Till Bechtolsheimer and partnered with the Abt team, the road has been challenging. Lola currently finds itself at the back of the grid, struggling to bridge the gap with rivals who had a head start in development.

However, the introduction of the Gen4 regulations offers a rare opportunity for a complete reset, creating a level playing field where Lola can leverage its engineering prowess to climb the standings. Di Grassi is already deeply embedded in the development of the Gen4 powertrain and is poised to take on a more expansive management role, especially as Lola moves toward establishing its own in-house operations.

The prospect of transforming a struggling team into a front-runner is a challenge that appeals to his competitive nature. Beyond the team level, di Grassi has aspirations to influence the overarching trajectory of Formula E itself. He envisions a future where the series doesn't just compete with other championships but becomes the fastest motorsport category on earth. He sees the progression from Gen4 to Gen5 as a critical window to implement technical innovations that could redefine speed and efficiency.

This vision involves working closely with the championship organizers to refine regulations and ensure that the sport continues to evolve in a way that attracts both fans and manufacturers. Lola team principal Mark Preston has acknowledged these ambitions, confirming that discussions are already underway regarding di Grassi's future role.

While the driver remains focused on securing podiums and wins in his final races, his eyes are firmly set on the horizon, where he intends to shape the very essence of the sport he helped build





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