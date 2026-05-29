Lucian Freud's 'Defining Masterpiece' Subject Hopes It Will Inspire Big Girls to 'Show Themselves Off'

The subject of one of Lucian Freud's 'defining masterpieces' hopes the portrait will show people that 'big girls can do well' as the painting goes up for auction and could fetch up to £35 million. The painting, Sleeping by the Lion Carpet, will go up for sale for the first time as part of The Lewis Collection from Sotheby's in June.

The subject of one of Lucian Freud 's ' defining masterpiece s' hopes the portrait will show people that 'big girls can do well' as the painting goes up for auction and could fetch up to £35 million .

The painting, Sleeping by the Lion Carpet, will go up for sale for the first time as part of The Lewis Collection from Sotheby's in June. The portrait, which was painted from 1995 to 1996, features Sue Tilley slouched on a leather couch fully naked and has been estimated to sell for between £25 to £35 million.

The painting took nearly nine months to complete with Tilley sitting for the late artist roughly three times a week when she was in her late 30s – an experience she described as being 'very pleasurable' as it involved her sitting, eating and 'being in the presence of the most important artist in the world'. Now 62, Tilley was working as a full-time benefits supervisor at the Charing Cross Job Centre and as a nightclub cashier when she was introduced to Lucian Freud in 1990.

Speaking to the Press Association about the portrait, she said: 'It shows all those skinny girls that big girls can do well as well. I feel like I'm an example for big women to show themselves off.

'It's good that it's different. If everyone looked the same, it'd be boring, wouldn't it?

' Although she had studied at art college, Tilley said she did not initially realise how famous Freud was and simply thought posing for him sounded like an 'interesting' experience. The portrait, which was painted from 1995 to 1996, features Sue Tilley slouched on a leather couch fully naked and has been estimated to sell for between £25 to £35 million.

Now 62, Tilley was working as a full-time benefits supervisor at the Charing Cross Job Centre and as a nightclub cashier when she was introduced to Lucian Freud in 1990. Speaking about Freud's approach to art, she added: 'He was just devoured by it and I think people make up stories about what he meant by his paintings, but all these paintings really are him testing himself.

'Sometimes the feet look really big, or the hand, because that's perspective from your eyes, and he was testing himself all the time to make himself better and be able to do that better, and understand people. ' Tilley said Freud would not paint any of it without her there because her presence would make a difference on the space and the way the light reflected on different aspects of the room.

She described her first sitting with Freud as physically agonising because she had to lie naked on cold floorboards in a draughty studio. According to Tilley, he refused to paint her again for a year after their first session because she returned from holiday with a tan, as he disliked anything artificial and insisted models appear completely natural without make-up or dyed hair.

The painting, which was unveiled on Friday, will be put on display from June 10 until June 23 as part of Sotheby's The Lewis Collection exhibition which includes works by Klimt, Modigliani and Matisse





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Lucian Freud Defining Masterpiece Sue Tilley Sleeping By The Lion Carpet Auction £35 Million Benefits Supervisor Art College Breast Cancer Mastectomy Radiotherapy Artist Performance Artist Fashion Designer Klimt Modigliani Matisse

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