Oscar-winning producer Lucie Kon discusses her mental health battle and anorexia return following her £400,000 settlement for unfair dismissal at the BBC.

Lucie Kon, an Oscar -winning Jewish television producer, has publicly disclosed that the severe professional and emotional stress she endured during her departure from the BBC triggered a relapse of anorexia. Kon, aged 57, revealed that her mental health deteriorated significantly after she was dismissed from her role following a formal complaint alleging institutional anti-Semitism within the broadcaster.

The Context of the Alleged Discrimination

Lucie Kon alleged that her time at the BBC became increasingly hostile in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel. She stated that colleagues explicitly told her that Zionists, including herself, were evil. The producer, who has family members living in Israel, claimed she was instructed by co-workers to consider what motivated Hamas to commit the attacks. Furthermore, she was told that if she wished to label Hamas as terrorists, she should call Israel terrorists as well.

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Kon also described specific directives regarding her professional duties. She alleged that colleagues suggested a documentary she was working on about the Nova music festival massacre needed to contextualize the terrorist attack. Additionally, she was told it was disgusting that former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited a Jewish school. These comments contributed to a work environment that Kon found deeply hostile and unsafe.

Mechanism of Dismissal and Erasure

Following her formal complaint about what she described as a clear-cut case of anti-Semitism and a breach of the BBC's own code of conduct, Kon alleged that she was asked to stay at home for several months. During this period, she waited for a resolution to her complaint but was eventually ousted from her position. The broadcaster has not admitted liability but paid her £400,000 in compensation, funded in part by the television license fee, as part of an unfair dismissal settlement reached last month.

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Compounding the professional distress, Kon revealed that her name was erased from the end credits of the documentary Mr Nobody Against Putin on its final day at the BBC. The film, which she commissioned and executive produced for BBC Storyville, had made the BAFTA shortlist. Its credits were replaced with an individual who had no involvement in the production, an act Kon described as being wiped from history.

Stakeholder Positions and Institutional Response

The case against Lucie Kon emerged against a backdrop of broader institutional accusations at the BBC. The broadcaster faced intense scrutiny under the tenure of its former director-general, Tim Davie. During his leadership, more than 200 Jewish staff members accused the BBC Board of ignoring their pleas for an investigation into alleged anti-Semitism. In July 2024, a group of over 200 Jewish staff, contractors, suppliers, and contributors wrote to BBC chairman Samir Shah demanding an urgent formal investigation into systemic problems of bias.

Those signatories attached a report titled Being Jewish and working at the BBC, which included testimony arguing that the corporation was no longer a safe space for Jewish employees. The group wrote again in December, accusing the board of offering words rather than action. Matt Brittin, who succeeded Tim Davie as director-general, has since pledged to eradicate anti-Semitism within the company.

Real-World Impact on Mental Health and Recovery

Lucie Kon described the devastating personal impact of losing her coveted role. She shared images on social media comparing her appearance from a BAFTA event three years ago to a recent photo. The earlier image showed her looking healthy, while the later one showed her looking gaunt and fragile after she had just been told she was being made redundant. She noted that the next morning after being dismissed, she was admitted to an eating disorders unit.

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Con has been hospitalized twice for her eating disorder since leaving the broadcaster, most recently over the summer. She expressed a deep sense of shame and isolation, stating that the experience made her feel silenced and alone. Kon emphasized that anorexia is typically associated with teenage girls, making her recurrence as a woman with a 30-year journalism career particularly distressing. She now reports that she is well on the road to recovery three years after the initial incident.