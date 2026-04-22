Lucy Alexander Recovers from Gallbladder Surgery and Reflects on Career and Perimenopause

Homes Under The Hammer and A Place in the Sun presenter Lucy Alexander is recovering from gallbladder surgery and has spoken about almost turning down her current role due to perimenopause symptoms. She also shares insights into her family life and career resurgence.

Television presenter Lucy Alexander is currently recovering from gallbladder surgery , sharing her experience with fans on Instagram. The 56-year-old, known for her work on shows like Homes Under The Hammer and A Place in the Sun, posted a photo from her hospital bed, explaining she is unable to lift anything heavy for the next six weeks.

She expressed gratitude to the NHS staff at Kingston Hospital for their excellent care and requested advice or tips from her followers via direct message. This health setback comes as Alexander is enjoying a career resurgence, having recently become a permanent host on Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun. Interestingly, Alexander almost declined the opportunity to join A Place in the Sun due to concerns about managing perimenopause symptoms while filming in warmer climates.

She initially questioned whether the role was suitable for someone experiencing hot flushes, fearing discomfort and potential disruption during filming. However, encouraged by a friend, Ruth Langsford, who provided a cooling scarf, and embracing a newfound confidence, she decided to accept the position. Alexander has openly discussed her experience with perimenopause, demonstrating a willingness to address the challenges faced by women of her age in the television industry.

She now feels empowered to communicate her needs to the predominantly male crew, requesting a moment to recover when experiencing a hot flush. This openness reflects a broader conversation about supporting women through menopause in the workplace. Beyond her professional life, Alexander is a mother to two children, Leo, 18, and Kitty, 21. Kitty has faced significant health challenges, having been left paralysed 14 years ago after contracting Transverse Myelitis.

Alexander describes her current career phase as a 'second wind,' appreciating the freedom that comes with her children being more independent. She enjoys researching potential holiday destinations and properties, seamlessly blending her personal interests with her professional role on A Place in the Sun. Having previously presented Homes Under the Hammer from 2003 to 2016 alongside Martin Roberts and Dion Dublin, Alexander brings a wealth of property expertise to her current position.

She acknowledges the challenges of aging in front of the camera but remains determined to embrace her age and continue contributing to the television landscape. She emphasizes the value of life experience and the continued potential of women as they mature, stating she has no intention of retiring from presenting anytime soon. Her journey highlights resilience, adaptability, and a positive outlook on both personal and professional life





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Lucy Alexander Gallbladder Surgery A Place In The Sun Homes Under The Hammer Perimenopause

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