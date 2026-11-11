Lucy Beaumont Confirms She Was Whistleblower on David Walliams Allegations

Comedian Lucy Beaumont has identified herself as one of the whistleblowers who alerted The Guardian to allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct by David Walliams, as multiple women accuse the presenter of grooming them when they were teenagers.

Comedian Lucy Beaumont has identified herself as one of the whistleblowers who alerted The Guardian to allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct by David Walliams. The claims were revealed on Tuesday in a joint media investigation and a documentary.

Beaumont told Sky News and The Cathy Newman Show that she took information to the newspaper after a former television staffer confided in her about Walliams' alleged behaviour three years ago. Beaumont said she never worked with Walliams and never personally witnessed any inappropriate behaviour by him.

Also read Lucy Beaumont 'raised concerns about David Walliams' - as Jonathan Ross 'horrified'

But she felt compelled to act after a young TV worker, on their first job, told her they had been tasked with taking young girls to Walliams' dressing room while he worked on Britain's Got Talent. She said she was really worried about the young women involved. The worker confided in Beaumont on a later show they both worked on.

She said at the time he did not think there was a process or a way to let people within the TV company know what was happening and how he felt. Beaumont said she then found one of the alleged victims, who was in a really bad way, and offered to help her, including offering to pay legal fees relating to a non-disclosure agreement.

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However, the woman, whom Beaumont feared would take her own life, declined her offer of help and support. Beaumont told Cathy Newman: I did as much as I could do privately and whenever I have heard a rumour about anyone, I have done everything I can. There is only so much you can do. I am not the police.

Nothing seems to be illegal, but I was really worried, and I was one of the whistleblowers. I was one of the people to let The Guardian know. She added that she was worried that these girls were young. Speaking about the TV industry, she said: There is no proper duty of care.

There is no social services that you deal with and it is partly because the industry is very well-managed. In a separate Instagram post, Beaumont wrote about consent laws, saying: If you have a 12-year-old daughter, in four years a man in his 60s can legally have sex with her. She added: He is not a criminal. We cannot prosecute him.

But the insanity of it, the law agrees with us; she is still thought of as a child. He cannot legally buy her a drink, and he cannot have a nude image of her. But he can sleep with her. Beaumont admitted she feared she would not work in TV again after coming forward.

She said: The reason I am speaking out about this when I know everyone I know knows this, and I do not hear anybody talking about it. And honestly, I do not think I will work in telly again. I honestly do not. She said high-profile people are not saying anything because they lose work, because you are seen as though you might be a trouble causer.

Accusers Come Forward Against Walliams

Many figures have praised her, including Alan Carr, who wrote: You are so incredible for everything you have done. Multiple women have accused Walliams of grooming them when they were teenagers in the joint media investigation and a documentary released on Tuesday. One woman, named by ITV News and the Guardian as Jade, said she was 15 and Walliams was 36 when they met in August 2007 and he invited her to his house.

She claimed what happened there was sexual assault and grooming, adding: It is completely wrong in every way. Jade claims she was as young as 15 when she first met Walliams, who allegedly proceeded to kiss and touch her. Walliams strongly denies all allegations. TV presenter Jonathan Ross also broke his silence on Wednesday morning, saying he is horrified by the allegations against Walliams and the crimes of Russell Brand as the rest of the nation.

In his statement, Ross addressed a joke he made at a comedy awards show in 2004, in which he quipped that Walliams would be going home with a 15-year-old. He said: This joke was submitted to me by the Comedy Awards script writing team and I believed that the punchline was a reference to the fact he had publicly dated younger women, exaggerated for comic effect.

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He added: Had I had any reason to suspect that it might be referring to actual events, I would not only have refused to use it, but I would not have felt comfortable continuing a personal or professional relationship with him. Scotland Yard said it had contacted The Guardian and ITV following their investigation into Walliams' alleged offending. The force said it wanted to ensure that potential victims knew they could report any criminal allegations to the police.

Scotland Yard Contacts Media Organisations

A spokesman said: We are aware of reports in the media in relation to allegations involving a man in his 50s. The Met has not received any related reports of sexual assault or any other offences. Should we receive any reports, they will be carefully assessed. Anyone who contacts the police will be supported by specialist officers.

Last week, we contacted the media organisations that were involved in civil proceedings relating to the protection of the identity of that individual, to ensure that any potential victims whom they have spoken to could be made aware of how they could report any criminal allegations to police. Several sources alleged inappropriate behaviour towards women at the prime-time show Britain's Got Talent, where Walliams served as a judge, and his publisher HarperCollins.

Walliams has denied the claims and unsuccessfully sought an injunction to prevent these publications because of the risk he would take his own life, after two previous suicide attempts. In a letter understood to have been sent several months ago by Walliams to journalists working on the ITV News and Guardian investigations, he wrote: Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with.

I realise I did not always take people's feelings properly into account. That is something I regret. And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did. He added: I am not a sexual predator.

I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me. In the UK, the age of consent is 16, which means a young person can consent to sexual activity even if they are still considered children under the law.

Beaumont's resolve has now turned to laws around consent, especially given many of Walliams' accusers were over the age of 16 during their first alleged interactions with him.