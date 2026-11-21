Lucy Beaumont discusses the overwhelming support following her David Walliams whistleblower reveal and calls for school training to combat misogyny after Grand Theft Auto VI launch.

Lucy Beaumont experienced an emotional wave of reflection after revealing her role as the whistleblower in the scandal involving comedian David Walliams. The Hull-based star appeared on the Channel 4 comedy program The Last Leg on Friday to discuss the intense public reaction to her disclosures. She confessed that the sheer volume of messages she has received since going public will be something she never forgets. Beaumont noted that while some parts of the influx were difficult to process, many individuals expressed positive sentiments and a desire for justice.

Whistleblower Identity and Legal Context

David Walliams was identified last week as the celebrity who successfully obtained a High Court injunction to suppress allegations of sexual assault. The legal order prevented the publication of claims that Walliams had preyed on multiple teenage girls and abused his status to exploit them. Walliams firmly denies all allegations made against him and had argued that the publication of these claims would lead him to take his own life. The unmasking occurred after an investigation by ITV News and The Guardian, which revealed Beaumont as the source who provided critical information to the press.

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Public Reaction and Career Impact

During her appearance on The Last Leg, host Adam Hills asked Beaumont about her recent experiences. She humorously remarked that it had been a quiet week, though she immediately qualified this by saying she was still trying to read through the massive number of messages she had received. Beaumont admitted that prior to speaking out on Sky News, she feared she would never work in television again due to the stigma. However, the overwhelming support she has received has alleviated those fears, leading her to jokingly ask if she was alright for now. She emphasized that many people were kind and wanted good things to happen in the world.

Protecting Victims and Personal Motivation

Beaumont has been actively working to support victims of abuse behind the scenes. She revealed that she was privately doing everything possible to help one of Walliams' alleged victims after being worried they might take their own life. Beaumont explained that she is not the police and could only do so much, but she acted as a whistleblower when she heard rumors that no one else seemed to be addressing. As the patron of Hull Women's Aid, she dedicates time offstage to advocating for women's and girls' safety. Her own past experience as a victim of predatory behavior as a teenager drives her desire to help others in similar situations.

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Condemnation of Video Game Content

In addition to her whistleblowing efforts, Beaumont used her platform to criticize the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The video game, developed by Rockstar Games, was unlocked for UK users at midnight, ending a thirteen-year wait since the previous installment. The franchise is known for its depictions of murder, drug use, and violence against women. Beaumont posted a statement on Instagram asserting that while not all gamers are rapists, all rapists who play video games play Grand Theft Auto. She argued that the recent changes in the game do not justify years of allowing the murder of sex workers in its narrative.

Call for Educational Reform

Beaumont issued a direct challenge to the British company Rockstar Games to fund training for schoolboys with misogynistic views. She insisted that the game's latest iteration does not erase the harmful impact of its previous content. Her comments came as fans across Britain took days off work to play the new game, which continues to spark debate about the influence of violent media on young people. Beaumont's stance highlights her broader commitment to addressing the cultural roots of predatory behavior through education and corporate responsibility.