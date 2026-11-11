Lucy Guo Prepares Defamation Lawsuit Against Wallis Day Over Instagram Claims

Scale AI co-founder Lucy Guo seeks Meta records to sue actress Wallis Day for defamation following viral Instagram allegations about their breakup and alleged misconduct.

Lucy Guo, the thirty-two-year-old co-founder of Scale AI and self-proclaimed world's youngest female billionaire, has initiated legal proceedings to subpoena Meta Platforms regarding defamatory social media posts made by her former partner. The AI entrepreneur filed a declaration in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of herself to gather evidence necessary for a forthcoming defamation lawsuit against British actress Wallis Day. This legal maneuver targets specific digital footprints left by Day, who possesses four hundred twenty-five thousand followers on the Instagram platform owned by Meta.

Core Details Of The Legal Subpoena Mechanism

The central mechanism of this legal action involves an ex parte application submitted to a federal judge, allowing the court to review the request without the immediate presence of Day's legal representation. Guo is seeking permission to issue a subpoena that demands eighteen distinct categories of data from Meta, aiming to establish the precise reach and impact of the contested content. The requested information includes the exact timestamps when the Instagram story was uploaded and subsequently removed from the platform.

Also read Lucy Powell Baffles Viewers With Her Defence Of Ed Miliband's Meeting With Russell Brand

Furthermore, the legal filing requires Meta to disclose the identity and geographic location of individuals who viewed the story, as well as metrics regarding how many times the post was viewed, liked, shared, or reposted. Guo also intends to capture the follower counts for both parties before and after the publication of the controversial material. This data collection strategy is designed to quantify the potential damages should a court later rule in favor of the defamation claim, particularly given the international nature of the intended litigation.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views On The Dispute

The conflict between Lucy Guo and Wallis Day stems from a relationship that began in July two thousand twenty-five and ended in February two thousand twenty-six. According to court documents, Guo posted an Instagram story promoting her single titled Done with your ex, captioning it with the fun fact that she broke up with her ex the night they made the track. Day allegedly reposted this content with a lengthy counter-narrative accusing Guo of attempting to force a prenuptial agreement, arriving intoxicated, and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of belongings to coerce a non-disclosure agreement with hush money.

Advertisement

Day's alleged caption further accused Guo of being dangerous and narcissistic, specifically claiming she refused to let emergency services enter her house while someone died due to drugs present in the property. Guo categorically denied these accusations in her declaration, labeling the statements as replete with falsehoods. She described the allegation regarding emergency services as the most offensive statement, which is entirely false, asserting she never refused entry to help anyone regardless of the circumstances. Guo alleges that after the split, Day unsuccessfully sought hundreds of thousands of dollars from her.

Real World Impact And Next Steps In Litigation

The strategic focus on gathering detailed engagement metrics highlights the significant role audience size plays in UK defamation law, where establishing serious harm to reputation often depends on the number of people exposed to the alleged falsehoods. Guo plans to bring the lawsuit in UK courts, making the location data of viewers a critical component of her case. The ex parte nature of the current filing means a judge will evaluate the necessity of the data disclosure before any public hearing involving Day's defense team occurs.

Meta Platforms has responded to inquiries regarding the request, stating that the company discloses account records solely in accordance with its terms of service and applicable law. A spokesperson clarified that Meta's forty-nine percent stake in Scale AI would not influence its handling of the subpoena request, emphasizing procedural neutrality. As the legal process unfolds, the outcome of this evidentiary battle will determine the scope of damages Guo may seek based on the verified spread of Day's claims across the social network.