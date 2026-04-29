Lucy-Jo Hudson Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend Lewis Devine After Eight Years of Love and Challenges

Former Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson shares her joyful engagement news to boyfriend Lewis Devine after an eight-year journey filled with ups and downs. The actress, known for her iconic role as Katy Harris, revealed the intimate proposal details on Instagram, highlighting their blended family and future together. Her career, marked by memorable TV roles and awards, adds to the celebration of this new chapter in her life.

Lucy-Jo Hudson , the 42-year-old former Coronation Street star known for her role as Katy Harris, has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Lewis Devine after eight years of relationship ups and downs.

The actress shared the joyful news on Instagram, posting a series of heartwarming photos, including a loved-up snapshot with her fiancé and a celebratory champagne toast. In her emotional caption, Lucy-Jo revealed that Lewis had meticulously planned the proposal for months, taking her back to the Lake District, where some of their earliest memories were made. The couple spent a quiet, intimate day reminiscing about their journey, their children, and their future together.

As they walked through serene gardens, Lewis suddenly dropped to one knee, professing his love and commitment. Overwhelmed with emotion, Lucy-Jo tearfully accepted his proposal before he even finished asking. She described the moment as perfect, devoid of grand gestures but filled with deep meaning, marking the culmination of their resilient love story.

The actress, who shares daughter Sienna with her ex-husband and Coronation Street co-star Alan Halsall and son Carter with Lewis, expressed her gratitude for their blended family and the promise of forever. Lucy-Jo’s career spans iconic roles in British television, including her memorable stint on Coronation Street from 2002 to 2005, where her character Katy Harris faced dramatic storylines, including victimization by a gang, struggles with diabetes, and a controversial relationship with the much-older Martin Platt.

Her exit storyline, which involved Katy killing her father, unborn baby, and herself, left a lasting impact on viewers and earned her the nickname 'Killer Katy.

' Beyond Corrie, Lucy-Jo has appeared in other popular shows like Wild At Heart, Casualty, and Hollyoaks, where she played Donna-Marie Quinn from 2018 to 2022. She also won the British Soap Award for Villain of the Year in 2016 for her role in Doctors. In 2017, she competed in the reality dance show Dance Dance Dance, finishing in second place. Her journey, both personal and professional, reflects resilience and passion, making her engagement a celebration of love and perseverance





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